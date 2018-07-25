CJ clears way for judicial review of gay marriage

(CNS): Chief Justice Anthony Smellie will be hearing what is likely to be a landmark case in the Cayman Islands after he approved on Wednesday the application for a judicial review of the General Registry’s refusal to give two women a marriage licence. Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden, who were denied the right to marry in April because they are in a same-sex relationship, are challenging the decision in court and now have the green light for the case to go ahead.

During the first brief hearing on the case, CJ Smellie confirmed that the judicial review could go ahead and also indicated that the case could be brought as human rights challenge. No one from the Attorney General’s Chambers was present at the short first hearing, an indication that the government was well aware that the JR was, as noted by the CJ, “well-based”. However, the country’s top judge said he would have thought the attorney general would have wanted to be heard.

Attorney Ben Tonner QC, who is representing the two women, confirmed that following the CJ’s order, he will be filing the formal application shortly.

Day, who is Caymanian, and works for a leading offshore law firm, will be returning to the Cayman Islands permanently next month with her fiancée, who is a British citizen, and their adopted daughter. They have filed for this JR as they are keen to marry and settle here.

Bodden is not Caymanian (the familiar last name is a coincidence), which will complicate their re-settlement to Day’s home. Regardless of the challenges ahead, Day has said she is determined to marry lawfully in Cayman and have that marriage recognised from the moment it happens, rather than marrying in the UK and then trying to fight to get her own country to recognise the union and her spouse.

The couple tried to resolve this issue outside the court, as there is considerable legal precedent to suggest that the authorities here will not be able to prevent the inevitability of same-sex unions of some kind. But despite these efforts and indications from the UK that they want the Cayman Islands to introduce same-sex marriage, the local government, under political pressure from religious groups, intends to fight Day and Bodden using public cash.

The news that this case will be going forward comes days after the UK government came under fire in the House of Lords about a “double standard” regarding the British Overseas Territories because it threatened to impose beneficial ownership registers on the BOTs but has no plans to use this power to address discrimination faced by same-sex couples.

The Overseas Territories Minister Lord Tariq Ahmad told the upper chamber of Parliament that it was the British government’s policy to respect the autonomy of its territories but it was working behind the scenes to “encourage and promote equality”. The peer has pointed to the courts as the place where this is likely to be decided, as the courts in Bermuda have again ordered same-sex marriage be legalised. He said the UK government did not need to intervene on this directly as the courts were making progress.

The hypocrisy of the UK’s attitude was highlighted by Baroness Elizabeth Barker, who indicated that the authorities seemed happy to undermine the autonomy of the territories for the public registers, which is not a recognised standard anywhere, but were not prepared to press for a human rights issue that has been largely accepted.

“The government refuses to require all the overseas territories to respect the rights of LGBT citizens under the European Convention on Human Rights, with which they and we must be compliant. Why the double standard?” she asked.

Lord Ahmad said there was no double standard as the government had not wanted to impose the registers. Despite those claims by the BOT minister, it was the Conservative government’s decision to accept the amendment to the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Bill in order to avoid an embarrassing defeat instigated by its own back-bench.

Nevertheless, Lord Ahmad continue to insist that he did not support that imposition and he continued to support the autonomy of the territories over same-sex marriage.

To assist Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden in their legal fight, visit their Gofundme page.

Category: Local News