CJ clears way for judicial review of gay marriage
(CNS): Chief Justice Anthony Smellie will be hearing what is likely to be a landmark case in the Cayman Islands after he approved on Wednesday the application for a judicial review of the General Registry’s refusal to give two women a marriage licence. Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden, who were denied the right to marry in April because they are in a same-sex relationship, are challenging the decision in court and now have the green light for the case to go ahead.
During the first brief hearing on the case, CJ Smellie confirmed that the judicial review could go ahead and also indicated that the case could be brought as human rights challenge. No one from the Attorney General’s Chambers was present at the short first hearing, an indication that the government was well aware that the JR was, as noted by the CJ, “well-based”. However, the country’s top judge said he would have thought the attorney general would have wanted to be heard.
Attorney Ben Tonner QC, who is representing the two women, confirmed that following the CJ’s order, he will be filing the formal application shortly.
Day, who is Caymanian, and works for a leading offshore law firm, will be returning to the Cayman Islands permanently next month with her fiancée, who is a British citizen, and their adopted daughter. They have filed for this JR as they are keen to marry and settle here.
Bodden is not Caymanian (the familiar last name is a coincidence), which will complicate their re-settlement to Day’s home. Regardless of the challenges ahead, Day has said she is determined to marry lawfully in Cayman and have that marriage recognised from the moment it happens, rather than marrying in the UK and then trying to fight to get her own country to recognise the union and her spouse.
The couple tried to resolve this issue outside the court, as there is considerable legal precedent to suggest that the authorities here will not be able to prevent the inevitability of same-sex unions of some kind. But despite these efforts and indications from the UK that they want the Cayman Islands to introduce same-sex marriage, the local government, under political pressure from religious groups, intends to fight Day and Bodden using public cash.
The news that this case will be going forward comes days after the UK government came under fire in the House of Lords about a “double standard” regarding the British Overseas Territories because it threatened to impose beneficial ownership registers on the BOTs but has no plans to use this power to address discrimination faced by same-sex couples.
The Overseas Territories Minister Lord Tariq Ahmad told the upper chamber of Parliament that it was the British government’s policy to respect the autonomy of its territories but it was working behind the scenes to “encourage and promote equality”. The peer has pointed to the courts as the place where this is likely to be decided, as the courts in Bermuda have again ordered same-sex marriage be legalised. He said the UK government did not need to intervene on this directly as the courts were making progress.
The hypocrisy of the UK’s attitude was highlighted by Baroness Elizabeth Barker, who indicated that the authorities seemed happy to undermine the autonomy of the territories for the public registers, which is not a recognised standard anywhere, but were not prepared to press for a human rights issue that has been largely accepted.
“The government refuses to require all the overseas territories to respect the rights of LGBT citizens under the European Convention on Human Rights, with which they and we must be compliant. Why the double standard?” she asked.
Lord Ahmad said there was no double standard as the government had not wanted to impose the registers. Despite those claims by the BOT minister, it was the Conservative government’s decision to accept the amendment to the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Bill in order to avoid an embarrassing defeat instigated by its own back-bench.
Nevertheless, Lord Ahmad continue to insist that he did not support that imposition and he continued to support the autonomy of the territories over same-sex marriage.
To assist Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden in their legal fight, visit their Gofundme page.
Category: Local News
For all the noise and turmoil that swirls around them, at the end of the day religions are little more than an excuse to be stupid and treat others poorly.
Grow up Cayman. Side with love and progress over hate and fairy tales.
Like if your For – same sex marriage
Dislike if your Against same sex marriage
If religious groups object they should be paying for the government to fight the case not the general public. Is the government going to pay for the ladies side of the legal fees? I am sure they will not. I do not want my taxis to pay to defend against something I believe in.
Government knows they will lose why waste the money.
I try to see a difference between Cayman Christianity and extreme Islam.
I just don’t see it….it’s the same to me.
My God is better than your God.
Liberalism destroys everything. Marriage, family units, children, education, science, sports, freedom, and most of all morality.
Switch off Fox News and step away from the computer.
Liberals are more like what Jesus preached. Christians can’t accept that because of their own wickedness.
3:44,
The MLAs legal advice is necessary, once same sex marriage is made into the law of the land, others laws will have to be enforced. Some of these laws will be against the rights of other people not gay!
The MLAs would be fools not to weigh and tread carefully on this SSM matter. All like .. are we prepared for the government to enforce the teaching of this lifestyle in our pre schools? And so many laws. One law needs to another law. Anyone including an MLA that doesnt see this is not wise.
simple question for ‘caymanian christians’…. what would jesus do?
Jesus would marry a man, lay with a man, and attempt to raise a family with another man.
Of that I am certain.
Any further questions?
Good for you girls! Chantelle Day is a good, kind, generous, humble, beautiful person. So much respect for you Chantelle!
I hope all that is for this to be successful are aware of the dangers of opnening this Pandora’s box. In some parts of the world there are religious beliefs and in law that a man can have more than one wife. There other parts of the world where girls at the age of 13 can legally become wives, there are parts too that still believe the colored people should still be slaves. I ask you CJ when you have set the precedence, what will you do when these other requests come before you? Will all the nay sayers against the Bible and the scriptures will say and do? The guy from Dubai or the guy from Virginia or the guy from Tennessee shouldn’t they have their human rights day in court too?Remember careful for what you wish for, this could be the start of the end of the Cayman Islands. The saying goes do as the Romans do when in Rome.
It’s already a civil obligation you dinosaur!
This is a Caymanian. A Caymanian that wants to be able to marry *one* other person in her *own* country, in the same way that you may marry one other person. All that Chantelle **a Caymanian** is asking is that she be allowed to marry that one other person in this world that she loves and with whom she has a child. This couple and their child are a *family*. A Caymanian family. Not a guy from Dubai or from Virginia or from Tennessee. They do not ask for more than what already exists for everyone else, i.e.marriage, and they ask for that because (1) the Cayman Islands government has refused to give them any alternative option, such as a civil union or a civil partnership and (2) the Cayman Islands government refuses to recognise a foreign same-sex marriage. It is the absence of any framework other than marriage and the refusal to recognise any same-sex marriage that will result in Cayman marriage becoming available to same-sex couples. That, I am afraid, will be the fault of Chantelle’s fellow Caymanian citizens and their elected politicians. It will not be the fault of Chantelle and Vickie.
‘when in rome’ nonsense…. drives me nuts….
its like saying….when in nazi germany do as the nazi’s do
How ridiculous. I suppose if you were living back in the day before inter-racial marriages were legal you would have assume this would “open Pandora’s box” to inter-specie marriages – this is the only analogy I can come up with that aligns with your absurd view. Has any other country who has legislated for equal marriage changed their laws to legalise paedophilia? The answer is NO because that’s not a relationship between two consenting adults. Please keep your future ignorant rhetoric to yourself. Love is love and two consenting adults should have the right equality and to not be discriminated against on the basis of their sexual orientation.
One day soon love, decency and respect for humanity will prevail in our country and our country will be better of for it.
Anon 6.48pm Those exist already
For good or ill, the ECHR does not require states to allow same sex marriage. The convention does not say it, and the top court has so decided. Maybe you can find it in the Cayman constitution but if not you’ll need votes.
We as Caymanians had the opportunity to come to a reasonable arrangement with the LGBT community for ages
We could have sat down and hashed out an agreement that could have been fair and equitable for both sides, but instead we sat down hurling insults at them and declaring “It would never happen”
and now the time has come where the judiciary will make the decision for us whether we like it or not, and we will act surprised and scream bloody murder
The government has had years literal years to sort this situation out, instead they were playing chicken and hiding their heads in the sand
We don’t have to like them, or agree with what they do but at the end of the day they are entitled to the same rights as any one of us
Well now it is time to put up or shut up
So who should put up and who should shut up? Please specify?
Lord Ahmad stated that there “was no double standard as the government had not wanted to impose the registers”, and continued to insist that he did not support that imposition and he continued to support the autonomy of the territories over same-sex marriage.
Lord Ahmad needs to be reminded that the elephant sized double standard is the lack of Parliamentary representation in London for citizens of England’s colonial possessions.
Of course we already know the outcome.
(See the Dreadlock Student case from over a decade ago, and the recent Kimpton Ganja Burgler Awaiting a Work Permit case)
2 options:
A Gay Wedding is possible, as this is a civil ceremony, but is not Biblical.
A Gay Marriage is Impossible – for Marriage is a God-Ordained Institution (with God being the 3rd Party in the union).
Except no one religion can claim to have originated the idea of marriage, not to mention for a couple hundred years churches wanted nothing to do with it
Putting a christian spin on it doesn’t make it your’s sweetie
for example
You can take someone’s car off the street and put a new coat of paint on, doesn’t mean you own it, you just changed how it looked
No, those are YOUR options, and you don’t have the right to try to impose them on anyone else.
What we are talking about is simple equality and human rights. These women want the same rights that you and I enjoy, and nothing less. Our constitution guarantees them those basic human rights and thus I am always shocked when people like you try to rewrite Scripture to trump legislation.
Following YOUR proclamation would be like allowing Sharia law to supersede Cayman laws — it isn’t applicable, don’t you get that? Your opinions are not compatible with the law.
God made them, just like you and me. Why wouldn’t He want them to be happy? Why wouldn’t you? Why is it your or my business anyway?
p.s. the first two questions are rhetorical.
They are not asking for equal rights. They are asking to be treated as an endangered species with special privileges that supercede the average heterosexual person.
What utter rubbish. Justify your statement.
Special privileges?
Please do tell
Marriage had nothing to do with god it has always been for economic reasons.
Marriage has everything to do with God. It is his way of punishing men.
Oh boo-hoo does someone have a wife they don’t love? Or maybe you are gay? When you realize that then you might find someone you enjoy a lot more.
Merriam-Webster Dictionary:
“Definition of marriage
1 a see usage paragraph below : the state of being united as spouses in a consensual and contractual relationship recognized by law
b : the mutual relation of married persons : wedlock
c : the institution whereby individuals are joined in a marriage
2 : an act of marrying or the rite by which the married status is effected; especially : the wedding ceremony and attendant festivities or formalities
3 : an intimate or close union”
I see no mention of religion at all: any religion. Also note that in many church ceremony they say ” holy matrimony” or Holy marriage”. The word holy would not be needed if there were no other types of marriages. Even they by inference accept that other types exist.
Can we, the voters, file an injunction against the CIG to prevent them from wasting public cash to fight what is already a civil obligation? Please, enough of the wasting of OUR cash on THEIR bad legal advice! Thx.
Will LGBTQ+ persons also be given equal protection under the law from discrimination? (which currently does not recognize them as a minority likely to be discriminated against)
It should not be legal or possible for someone to be fired for being gay for instance (the laws seems ambiguous at best and as far as I can tell there seems to be nothing in relation to instances of discrimination toward that group)
We should not wait for a court case to force this precedent as well, we need to be proactive
Pfff…that sounds like a proposal that everyday Caymanians could benefit from in this hostile working environment.
Oh please, no one will be fired for being gay.
I hope that the people (and I know there are many) that have been fired for being gay will have the courage to correct you!
Fantastic news
Anthony and Alva are going to lose their minds
Can’t wait for the pride parades!
I wouldn’t celebrate too soon. Judicial review does not equate to changing the constitution of the cayman islands. I am not sure the CJ has the power to do that. This will have to go to a referendum !!
The CJ has the power to change the law in relation to legislation passed before the new constitution was adopted. The marriage law was passed before.
Once Governor Choudhury returns
It will be 2 branches of government against the LA’s position (CJ representing the judicial, and the Governor representing the executive)
Even if the Government attempts to change the constitution to specifically outlaw gay marriage the Governor could refuse to sign/veto it
The legislature in Cayman is not supreme
Which is another reason why the Government is fighting to have the Governor’s powers curbed making him nothing more than a empty title
He is the wild card they cannot control and thus they cannot truly rule supreme
Alden and Mckeeva might be inside the Ivory tower but they are not currently at the top floor
Has it ever occurred to you that the inspiration behind the Bible and the subsequent mission of Jesus Christ is worth consideration?
He came to give us salvation. Every living soul needs salvation. Jesus Christ gave His own life that we could be saved.
This is not a message of hate. This is the Gospel, this is good news.
Our lives can be enriched here on Earth and forever in Eternity by simply receiving the message of the Saviour. No religious affiliation is necessary.
We condemn ourselves by rejecting our Creator.
I know many people will be upset with me for posting this, but at the end of the day, it does not matter.
What matters is what you do with your lives.
I wish everyone that reads this all the best. Life is temporary. Eternity is forever. This is a simple fact.
None of us make the rules. Some of us accept and some of us reject.
This is how it is.
Peace and blessings to all.
No, it hasn’t. Thanks for asking
Not upset about it. More like irritated.
Why would you be irritated about good news?
Because you lot insist on shoving it down everyone’s throats, and demonize anyone who refuses to swallow your load of fairytales!
Right on brother. We stand with you in belief and thought as probationary martyrs to the cause.
Government, do not waste my tax money fighting this in court. Make the changes to allow civil unions and move on. Our country has other more important thing s for you to focus on.
Marriage/unions are about love not want gender a person is.
You’re absolutely right. We let these two women down. When we first heard of their plight, we should have organised a petition.
I don’t want my duty dollars spent on fighting civil rights that are already guaranteed us in existing legislation.
tek dat bible thumpers! Make love, not war. they na hurting anyone except your fragile feelings.
And you think it’s good to mock God ?
Which God again, its hard to keep track?
Yes, obviously. Surely an omnipotent being can deal with the mere likes of us laughing at it?
Not every Caymanian serves a God, some just learn how to know a fairy tale.
You probably believe in true love as well.
This is just the start. Before long, people will be using the name Jehovah openly.
Looking forward to a successful outcome for this family. I can’t wait to shake their hand when they are here.
Good work ladies!
Embarrassing that our politicians as so spineless that they would rather fight and lose (at our expense) than demonstrate some leadership on this issue and provide for equality.
get ready for all the “holier-than-thou” bigoted comments from the ever-loving Cayman Christians in 3… 2…1…
ad Victoriam
Diogenes
