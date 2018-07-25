Beach thief suspect adopts ‘CaymanKind’ approach

(CNS): The recent spate of thefts on beaches around Grand Cayman could be down to just one young man, who people say is taking a ‘CaymanKind’ approach to his crimes. However, he appears to have been caught on camera by visitors at Boggy Sands Beach this week, and the community is on to him after stories were shared of how the suspected thief has chatted and engaged with visitors who are enjoying the beach. He is understood to have made restaurant recommendations and talked about the Cayman Islands before making off with phones, wallets and other personal possessions.

However, the crafty but chatty thief raised the suspicions of one couple who had been in conversation with him, and when they were in the water on paddle boards, having taken their valuables with them in waterproof packs, they took photos of the young man as he rifled through their bags.

Morne Botes, a resident and local developer in the Boggy Sands community, said that the police are investigating and that the young man has been identified, so it’s just a matter of time before he is rounded up. With residents and visitors in the area alerted and on the look-out for him, the problem of the thefts on beaches that have caused considerable concern among stakeholders in the tourism sector could soon be over.

Anyone who has information about beach thefts is asked to call community officer PC Eugene Myles ‭on 938-1382‬ or email eugene.myles@rcips.ky.

Category: Crime, Police