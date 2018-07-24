(CNS): A massive increase in the number of suspicious transactions was recorded by the Cayman Islands Financial Reporting Authority but there has been little explanation for the 90% jump in the number of suspicious activity reports (SARs) between 1 July and 31 December 2017 compared to the same period in 2016. The 6-month interim report by the FRA reveals that 563 SARs were made to the authority over this period, with 220 made in December alone, which officials said was an anomaly. The report states that the increase represents “the continued vigilance of reporting entities against money laundering and terrorist financing”.

However, there was no full explanation anywhere in the report for the exceptional and sudden leap in reporting, which came from a multitude of financial entities, including banks and money transfer agents.

As he presented the report to the Legislative Assembly last month, Attorney General Samuel Bulgin, who has responsibility for the FRA, said nothing about the cause for the increase in the numbers but merely outlined the work of the authority and the preparations for Cayman’s 4th Round Mutual Evaluation by the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF).

The FRA receives information relating to suspected money laundering, proceeds of criminal conduct, terrorism and the financing of terrorism. It also receives requests for information from local law enforcement agencies, CIMA and overseas financial intelligence units. It then analysis and investigates the reports, and discloses information where necessary to the relevant authorities.

The report covers just six months because the FRA, like many other statuary authorities and government companies, is aiming to realign its financial reporting periods to the calendar year, matching the switch already made by government.

In the breakdown of statistics, the authority points out that the 563 SARs in this six-month period accounts for almost as many as the authority would normally expect in a full year. In the previous twelve months (2016/17) the authority received a total of 601 SARs.

FRA Director Robert James Berry said in this interim report that the SARs came from 120 different reporting entities, including 27 overseas agencies that voluntarily disclosed information to, or requested information from, the FRA.

The report described the significant increase and the record-breaking number of reports it received in December 2017 as a “one-off’ event”. However, the 220 SARs that month is the most ever received in one month, the previous record being 89 in November 2016.

Over the six-month period 185 reports were about suspected tax evasion, 153 were for suspicious financial activity, 102 for fraud, 39 for corruption, and 28 for money laundering — which were the top five reasons for filing reports. Given Cayman’s financial services global connections, 85 different countries were the subjects of the reports, though Cayman and the United States were where most of the reports came from.

Due to the huge increase in the number of reports over this six month period, the FRA is carrying over many of those cases. It closed 42 cases, but at the end of 2017 there were 521 new ones in progress, as well as several cases that have been passed on from year to year.

Of the 42 cases assessed, 20 resulted in a disclosure to the relevant law enforcement or other regulatory agencies, while five did not require further immediate action. Twelve were replies to requests from FIUs and five were requests from local agencies.

