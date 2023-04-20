New governor due to be sworn in on arrival

Jane Owen

(CNS): The new Cayman Islands governor, Jane Owen (59), is scheduled to arrive on Friday to begin her official placement as the UK’s representative. She will be welcomed by members of the government at Owen Roberts International Airport before being taken to the House of Parliament, where she will be sworn in that afternoon. A welcome reception will also be held for Owen at Pedro St. James on Saturday evening.

“On behalf of the government and the people of the Cayman Islands, I am delighted to extend a very warm welcome to the Governor Designate,” Premier Wayne Panton said. “We look forward to introducing her to each of our three beautiful islands and our wonderful, warm people. We plan to facilitate a smooth transition into her official duties and arrange for her to meet various government, business and community leaders as she settles into her new role.”

Governor Owen will spend her first week in a series of introductory meetings with Cabinet and senior government officials and will chair her first Cabinet meeting. An all-day Sister Islands visit is scheduled for Saturday, April 29., when she will tour both Cayman Brac and Little Cayman with the premier and other government officials.

Owen will also attend a Jasmine fundraiser and take part in the Deputy Governor’s 5K event in her first weeks.

But just two weeks after her arrival, she will be heading back to London with the premier to attend the King Charles’ coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, 6 May. They will remain in the UK after the royal event to attend the Joint Ministerial Council.

Owen, who is expected to serve at least three years, is a career diplomat who joined the foreign office in 1987. Her last diplomatic post before her appointment as governor here was as the British ambassador for Switzerland and Liechtenstein.