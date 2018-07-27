Visitor numbers jump another 20%

(CNS): More than 1.3 million tourists have already visited the Cayman Islands this year, according to the latest statistics from the tourism department. The growth marks a more than 19.5% increase in numbers for both air arrivals and cruise passengers at the year’s halfway point when compared to the first six months of last year. The visitor numbers continue to break records, which Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell said was a result of “applying the right marketing strategies, vision and spirit of collaboration to drive performance”.

While cruise arrivals account for the largest number of visitors, the much more lucrative overnight market grew by almost 16% between January and June over the first six months of 2017. That resulted in an additional 34,693 stay-over guests spending money over an extended period and at a much broader cross-section of business than the cruise visitors.

According to the ministry’s estimates, visitors spent as much as CI$325 million in the first quarter of this year, which is $45 million more than last year.

The record-breaking numbers for the first half of this year were boosted by the number of stay-over guests in June in particular. This year had the best June on record and the 15th consecutive month of growth in arrivals.

A total of 43,785 people flew into Cayman last month, also making it the second busiest month of the year so far, and with 253,928 overnight visitors to Cayman already this year, the numbers are on track for another record-breaking year, surpassing 2017 when the number of guests soared passed 400,000 for the first time.

Meanwhile, in George Town cruise arrivals were also better than June last year, with more than 115,000 passengers. Cruise arrivals are now well over one million passengers after the first six months of 2018, which means the cruise sector could also be looking at a record-breaking year.

The boost in the Cayman Islands tourism sector has been assisted by the impact of hurricanes last season on other destinations in the region, but the long-term and persistent growth is also down to targeted efforts by the DoT.

Deputy Premier Kirkconnell said he was very pleased with the consistent growth, which continues to outpace projections in the tourism sector. “This is helping to keep hospitality service workers employed throughout the summer and is also adding a significant boost to our Islands’ economy,” he said.

Officials pointed to the Department of Tourism’s “multi-faceted marketing plan”, which has helped to keep arrival numbers up as the high season tapered off, and they said that work had been done to help small businesses play more of a part in the tourism product.

From promotions like ‘Summer Only in Cayman’, which promotes culinary experiences, to the deal signed with Airbnb, the department has focused on keeping up interest in the destination through the summer.

“It is extremely encouraging to see growth in visitation for the first half of the year at a speed we have not seen since 2004,” said Director of Tourism Rosa Harris. “As a department, we are always looking for new, innovative ways to drive visitation while staying true to our commitment to creating sustainable tourism policies for the benefit of our people. Through continued engagement with local stakeholders and the wider community, I am optimistic that together we can create a National Tourism Plan that provides a blueprint for further successes,” she added.

