Choudhury probe fair, says governor’s office
(CNS): The head of the governor’s office, Matthew Forbes, and Acting Governor Franz Manderson circulated a letter to the media on Thursday confirming the continued silence of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office on the investigation into complaints made against Governor Anwar Choudhury, who has been suspended from the job. Claiming that the FCO has “robust policies” in place regarding complaints to ensure that the process is fair to all, the two senior officials said they could not say when the probe will end or comment while it continues.
The letter follows the news yesterday that a group of anonymous individuals are petitioning the British Overseas Territories minister, Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, to send Choudhury back to Cayman and reinstate him in the job. The petition organisers appear to believe that the complaints are not serious and that Choudhury has been removed because of his stated goals to get things done and the perceived pressure he was putting on civil service management.
But in their letter Forbes and Manderson said that the FCO works hard to ensure that staff can raise complaints in the confidence they will be taken seriously and that any investigation is conducted in a manner that is fair to all.
Making it clear that they will not divulge any details of the complaints or the progress of the inquiry, the two senior officials said that while they aware of rumours and understood the public interest, the privacy of those involved had to be respected. The letter stated that Manderson has the full support of the FCO to act in the post until the inquiry is over and that progress on long-standing initiatives continued.
Choudhury was suspended from his post and recalled to London at the beginning of last month, just eleven weeks after he was sworn in as the Cayman Islands’ new governor. The announcement was made by Premier Alden McLaughlin in a statement from the UK, where he was at the time leading a delegation to deal with the row with the British government over public beneficial ownership registers. McLaughlin said he had been informed by Lord Ahmad about the complaints and Choudhury’s recall to London, based on undisclosed complaints about him.
Nothing about the complaints has been officially confirmed, though there have been indications they relate largely to alleged bullying of staff at the governor’s office and Government House, though CNS has learned that there are also a number of historic complaints pending against the 58-year-old career public servant.
Category: Local News, Politics
If Governor Choudhury has to go i think it is only fair that that whole office needs to go including Forbes! and the rest of the news carriers too. As for Franz he needs to be promoted to Stingray deckhand on a vessel named Anwar’s Return doing sandbar trips he would get lost driving taxi he so out of touch.
3
1
Missing from the letter is the normal protocol in addressing Government officials: “the Hon. Franz Manderson”; “Acting Governor Franz Manderson”; even “Mr. Franz Manderson.”
In appropriate and disrespectful to address Acting Governor Manderson in the way the letter does.
Clear evidence as to who wrote this letter. I guess Forbes is something other than a career civil servant.
3
1
The failure of according confidentiality to the Governor in a personnel matter is the reason that I have maintained that the Premier should have sought to have been much more careful in the way that he framed his press release.
First, he rushed to get it out — that spoke volumes; and
Second, he spoke about “temporary withdrawal” of Governor Choudhury, which some members of the press started to term “suspension.”
Could not more neutral terms have been used so as not to arouse so much suspicion?
3
0
RCIPS, the vehicle in the picture is illegally and dangerously parked on a pedestrian crosswalk, can you confirm that a ticket has indeed been issued?
CNS: I would conclude from the picture that the car is moving and just stopped to let the governor and Matthew Forbes cross at the crosswalk. I don’t see how you conclude that the car is stationary.
0
0
I wonder what will happen if say about 1,500 people showed up at the Governor house or LA building to ask Mr. Manderson questions on a update of Mr, Choudhury .
31
3
Well,we sure know who is in charge in the Governor’s Office.
1
0
The letter starts: “We would like to provide an update.” This attempt to draw the wool over our eyes did not work, unfortunately.
1
0
From the whole tone and tact of this letter, it is not farfetched to conclude that Matthew Forbes and the Governor were in a power struggle.
Unfortunately, folks, it is clear who holds the handle in the Governor’s office—it will simply not be possible for Choudhury to return—unless there are staff changes in that office.
1
0
Letter gave me the laugh of the day — begins with a promise of an update and then proceeds to give all the reasons that they could not give an update. Too funny.
2
0
In stating that “the FCO has robust policies and procedures in place and works hard to ensure that all staff can raise complaints in…confidence”, the letter confirms that the complaints must have come from the FCO staff in the Governor’s Office. Otherwise, the FCO protocols would not apply locally.
As far as I know, Matthew Forbes is an FCO staff member — not sure if there are others.
In addition, obviously, based on the punishing way that the Governor has been treated, the FCO has already formed an opinion in the manner in which they have handled the matter.
Certainly, they have sent a strong message about who they are siding with. After all, there are two sides to every story. Why was Matthew Forbes not also recalled?
And by the way, the way that this has played out, the FCO action has not afforded the Governor that same confidentiality as it has extended to the staff he was responsible for supervising. That must be a clear violation of its own protocols.
3
0
So the confidentiality that the FCO extends to the staff is not equally extended to the Governor? Now that is unfair!
2
0
In a court of law, you are allowed the opportunity to face your accuser/s. So when is Matthew Forbes going to the UK?
1
0
Not a word about having confidence in the Governor — until the outcome of the investigation at least?
0
0
Give it a rest, Franz and Matthew.
Be it fair or not, the word, policies, and reputation of the FCO aren’t worth the paper and bandwidth their stated on.
This is not to be vindictive or provocative, but the FCO has proven itself to be an enemy of the Cayman Islands time and again.
The list of examples is very long.
We are at the position where it is impossible to trust anything of and by the UK government as it concerns Cayman.
We’ll just wait and see what happens next – as usual.
– Who
Talk about a dysfunctional mother / child relationship.
An intervention and crisis counselling is in order – and perhaps a wardship.
39
4
The probe is fair!!!! What a joke but what else would you expect the DG to say? Kmt
29
2
Franz is the one who should be recalled. If you not in his circles then to him you are NOTHING. I work in GAB and all one has to do is watch his actions and reactions to see who he appreciates, and I dare say that it is NOT too many Caymanians. Forbes and Manderson were being made to WORK, something they had not done under the previous 2 governors, so for Mr. Chodhury to come in now and disturb their MO is quite appalling to them. Disgusting actions by the FCO whilst being supported and endorsed by these 2.
40
5
If Mr Anwar aint reinstated, Matthew Forbes and every one of the British staff in the Governors office and at Governors House needs to go. If we guh start over, we starting over fresh, yuh hear that. As for Franz, time for him to see bout a taxi licence or dive boat or sumthing.
38
3
We don’t want him in the Taxi business we got enough stooges now! no way bobo!
2
0
I wish I could sign the petition but I am only resident. We live here too so why can’t we support the reinstatement of the Governor also? I have a good mind to start my own online petition for residents. Caymanians with voting rights or not welcomed.
23
2
Love that picture CNS lol. It’s no real secret is it?
15
0
When did Matthew Forbes get all this power? Who is he anyway? Who pays him? Who does he report to?
Maybe they recalled the wrong peon!
35
1
Dear Franz and Mathew please give us back our Tempura money and then i will believe you ! Thanx
43
0
We voted for change Cayman and we never got it we have been sent change and some who conspired against change now want to take or halt yet it again,Cayman in this less than perfect world it is not what Governor Anwar Choudhury is, it is what he represents real change. If you want a change in government sign the petition or stop complaining!
43
1
As Dep Leppard sang Franz & Matchew tooooo late toooooo late to late for you! Now you writing letter talking about fair and “historic complaints” wow Cayman! when have you bunch ever respect people’s privacy or confidence mann give us break don’t make me laugh BRING BACK our frigging governor! Sounds to me like a bunch whiners who cannot take what they frequently dish out to others. We don’t want hear this foolishness. If we went by Historic Complaints some of you would be in Prison. Cayman please do not listen to this rubbish Speak with One voice now Cayman against these government tyrants. Mr Choudhury is us and we are him Fight them Cayman Fight them.
124
6
I just looked at the letter and noticed that it is signed jointly by the Acting Governor and Matthew Forbes and speaks about the Acting Governor in the third person, as if Matthew Forbes is upstaging the Acting Governor! Amazing! What power!! Franz, you should never have allowed that — Matthew Forbes works for you, not the other way around.
As for the mention of “historic complaints” — if they were so bad, why did they select him to come?
Sounds to me that the current trumped up allegations need help to strengthen them.
114
4
Governor’s office staff do not report to Mr Manderson.
10
5
7:54 pm — the Governor’s staff report to him now—he is acting Governor with all the powers and rights of a governor.
16
0
Matthew Forbes is a strategically placed MI6 agent and works the FCO diplomatic services. The Cayman Government pay his salary but he reports to London. This letter demonstrates his power and seniority. Franz Manderson is the UK’s puppet. Forbes does not answer to Manderson he is the real power in the Governor’s Office unlike his predecessors Steve and Gary. Mr. Forbes was sent here to rescue the country from Helen Kilpatrick I mean assist her as she was out of her depth and focused on cocktail parties and the LGBTQ agenda.
20
3
Matthew Forbes may report to London, but as the Chief of Staff of the Governor’s Office he must report to the Governor/Acting Governor. I don’t see how it could be workable to have two gurus in the Governor’s Office. No wonder this debacle occurred. If Matthew Forbes’ position supersedes the power of the Governor that needs to be fixed.
We an only have one governor at a time.
18
0
Sounds to me that these two want a be Governers has taken over. All of this lies and mess we have not heard or read one good thing about Manderson.lts a well
known fact he is only a yes man for the FCO and pulling a hell of a salary for nothing.
20
1
Silent Riot – no one could have said it better and to the point!!! ????
16
0
Silent Riot , yes it would be a historic complaint , if they get away with it . They should be very careful that this historic complaint don’t backfire on them all .
1
0
I say keep the petition alive, and person who launched the petition, sign your name to it . They are bluffing and bullying .
120
5
I seething in the letter that should stop the petition going forward.
2
3
Historic complaints…anyone still want to sign the stupid petition without the facts. Thank you CNS.
12
124
Nice Try bro if it is so stupid why are you now responding to it. Keep the pressure on Cayman If we went by historic complaints many of them would be locked up in the Big House! Your propaganda $#!@ no longer works on us younger Caymanians. Dont let let foool you !!!
21
0
So if the complaints are ‘historic’, why weren’t they looked into before he came to Cayman?? Just think about it.
15
0
Excellent question. Why was he appointed to the post?
0
0
Thank you very much. We need to stop the rumours and hear say. Wait until the investigation is over before we make a decision. We simply don’t know the facts.
18
104
3.58pm I agree with you completely. That your comment recd 24 thumbs down and no approvals is astounding to me, and speaks volumes for the narrow mindedness of many CNR readers.
2
13
If they were just rumors why does it worry you so much. Got something to hide?
14
0
11 weeks in the Islands and gets sent home. Something fishy……
15
0
Expect the facts, just as timely as in Tempura.
12
1
You are right, in principle, but expect facts as given in Tempura!
7
2
You are delusional if you think that the FCO or KY Gov’t are in the business of providing facts to the populace…
1
0