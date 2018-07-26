Choudhury probe fair, says governor’s office

(CNS): The head of the governor’s office, Matthew Forbes, and Acting Governor Franz Manderson circulated a letter to the media on Thursday confirming the continued silence of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office on the investigation into complaints made against Governor Anwar Choudhury, who has been suspended from the job. Claiming that the FCO has “robust policies” in place regarding complaints to ensure that the process is fair to all, the two senior officials said they could not say when the probe will end or comment while it continues.

The letter follows the news yesterday that a group of anonymous individuals are petitioning the British Overseas Territories minister, Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, to send Choudhury back to Cayman and reinstate him in the job. The petition organisers appear to believe that the complaints are not serious and that Choudhury has been removed because of his stated goals to get things done and the perceived pressure he was putting on civil service management.

But in their letter Forbes and Manderson said that the FCO works hard to ensure that staff can raise complaints in the confidence they will be taken seriously and that any investigation is conducted in a manner that is fair to all.

Making it clear that they will not divulge any details of the complaints or the progress of the inquiry, the two senior officials said that while they aware of rumours and understood the public interest, the privacy of those involved had to be respected. The letter stated that Manderson has the full support of the FCO to act in the post until the inquiry is over and that progress on long-standing initiatives continued.

Choudhury was suspended from his post and recalled to London at the beginning of last month, just eleven weeks after he was sworn in as the Cayman Islands’ new governor. The announcement was made by Premier Alden McLaughlin in a statement from the UK, where he was at the time leading a delegation to deal with the row with the British government over public beneficial ownership registers. McLaughlin said he had been informed by Lord Ahmad about the complaints and Choudhury’s recall to London, based on undisclosed complaints about him.

Nothing about the complaints has been officially confirmed, though there have been indications they relate largely to alleged bullying of staff at the governor’s office and Government House, though CNS has learned that there are also a number of historic complaints pending against the 58-year-old career public servant.

