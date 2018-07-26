Three injured in home invasion and abduction

(CNS): A 28-year-old man from Bodden Town has been arrested on suspicion of assault, abduction, aggravated burglary and car theft after an incident in the early hours of this morning in Prospect. The man, who is now in custody, reportedly broke into a home in Birch Avenue at around 3:00am on Thursday, where he confronted the couple living there, whom he knew. During the altercation he stabbed the man and assaulted the woman before she managed to flee to a neighbour’s house. But the armed man followed her and assaulted the neighbour before taking the woman away in the stolen car.

Police officers were at the scene when the suspect returned to the location, but when he saw the officers he sped off again. However, the police chased after him and apprehended him near Marina Drive. He was then arrested and the man who had been stabbed was taken to hospital. The two women had both received minor injuries and were treated by EMS on scene, but the woman who had been abducted was also taken to the hospital.

The matter is currently under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call George Town CID at 949-4222, or to submit a tip anonymously via the RCIPS website, or contact Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 or online here.

Category: Local News