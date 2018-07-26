More WORC legislation coming in next LA meeting

(CNS): The interim director of the newly emerging labour unit, Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman, has said she expects that the legislative amendments reforming the work permit and labour management process will be debated at the next meeting of the Legislative Assembly. Sharon Roulstone said WORC is anticipating a second cycle of changes later this year, following a number of amendments made in the last session in June. “These changes will be more substantive, providing the governance framework for WORC necessary to commence the transition from the old systems to the new,” she said.

Amendments made in June gave Roulstone, as head of WORC, the same powers as the chief immigration officer on immigration decisions related to work and residency, and indicate that the transformations about to happen are necessary to move WORC forward.

“It’s important to remember that the current employment and residency systems are going through a complete redesign,” Roulstone said. “The first set of changes in the legislation are necessary to enhance and streamline the current immigration processes.”

The new immigration bill also removed the limitations on certain individuals whose immigration status in the Cayman Islands has been uncertain for a number of years.

“There is a generation of people who are under the impression they are Caymanian,” Roulstone said. “Unfortunately, the law does not recognise them as such. The amended legislation, however, allows these individuals to be regularised as Caymanians and it is our hope they will take advantage of the new provision to be recognised formally once and for all.”

Spouses of Caymanians will also benefit from the changes, with simpler processes ready to be set in motion for those applying for British Overseas Territories Citizenship. The latest amendment bill also provides for the establishment of a new body responsible for asylum appeals.

Meanwhile, the Advance Passenger Information Bill passed in the Legislative Assembly. This new law enables the capturing of biographic data from passengers and forwarding it to border security officials prior to travelling, improving border security.

