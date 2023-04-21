Governor commits to serve Cayman as well as UK

Arrival of Cayman Islands Governor Jane Owen (CIG social media)

(CNS): Governor Jane Owen was sworn in at the House of Parliament on Friday, just a few hours after she flew in on a Cayman Airways flight from Miami. The new UK representative made a commitment to support the Cayman Islands as well as represent Britain’s interests during her time here. Owen delivered a short address in the chamber following the formal swearing-in.

“I am both humbled and excited to be appointed as governor,” she said, as she made three commitments for her time here. “First, to listen and to learn; second, to further strengthen this great vision that we share to ensure Cayman remains vibrant, successful, safe and resilient; and finally, to devote myself to the service of all the people of the Cayman Islands.”

Before Owen’s short speech, House Speaker Kathy Ebanks-Wilks, Premier Wayne Panton and Deputy Governor Franz Manderson all gave welcoming remarks and noted some of the things she was going to learn about in the coming months, such as the calorific dangers of heavy cake and understanding the local accent. But they also all stressed the need for the governor to go to bat for the Cayman Islands on the world stage and get to grips with the issues impacting local people.