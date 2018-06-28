Dart’s event site poses threat to turtles

(CNS): The director of the Department of Environment raised concerns that events at the festival site being constructed by Dart could pose a threat to the nesting turtles on nearby beaches when she revealed that none of recommendations supplied by the National Conservation Council had been considered when the Central Planning Authority recently granted planning permission. Speaking at the NCC quarterly meeting on Wednesday, Gina Ebanks-Petrie said that, as a result, no mitigating measures to protect the nests or other conditions to protect the environment have been put in place.

It emerged that the CPA had opted to go ahead and hear Dart’s planning application without any reference to environmental considerations, despite the legal requirement to do so because the DoE and NCC did not complete their screening of the project before the agenda was printed. Although the authority received the final recommendations from the council some six days before the actual meeting when the Dart application was scheduled to be heard, it was not put before the CPA at the May hearing.

The planning representative on the council said that the CPA “does not like holding up planning applications”, as she implied that moving the hearing was not an option and said that because the council had missed the deadlines and requests for the information, it was not considered.

But Ebanks-Petrie pointed out that the screening work had to be done before the DoE could put the results and recommendations before the NCC for approval, even though the CPA hearing was set before the NCC’s general meeting when screenings are usually assessed.

Ebanks-Petrie said the decision in her mind by the CPA to consider the festival site application without the benefit of the NCC’s findings was unlawful and the practical result was that with no conditions on the planning permission, the turtles were at risk. She explained that had the CPA seen the NCC screening results, they would have seen the concerns about the noise and light pollution that will be generated by events at the location and the recommendation that no festivals are held during nesting season. She also said the developer should have retained a vegetative buffer around the site to offer some protection to nearby residencies as well as the turtles.

Ebanks-Petrie said that the DoE screening had concluded that there was no need for an EIA as Dart appeared to have received permission for the clearing and filling of the land at an earlier date before the full project was announced. But the DoE had indicated the CPA should attach some conditions to planning permission. The NCC had suggested an environmental management plan and limits on the planning permission to 12 months, with a requirement for review so that the DoE could study the impact of the venue on the turtles and allow further evaluation by local researchers.

“But we now have a situation that has serious implications and there are no mitigating measures to take account of how this event site will impact nesting turtles,” Ebanks-Petrie said.

Other members of the council raised their concerns and pointed out that the work that is done to supply CPA with reasoned recommendations were not “trivial exercises” that could be ignored, and members made it clear the CPA should have waited and placed the application on the agenda for a later date. The council found that it was no longer fair in terms of procedure to make such a decision without NCC input.

Ebanks-Petrie said the NCC could appeal the decision and needed to get legal advice, as she warned that without the recommendations in place, the turtles have been left vulnerable.

In a short statement to CNS after the meeting, Dart, which owns Crymble Holdings, the company that made the planning application, said it “undertakes a sustainable approach to each project with which it is involved, and any event held at the site will need the requisite approval”.

But the islands’ largest developer and landowner is now under no lawful obligation to do any of the things recommended by the NCC and there is no way to hold the conglomerate accountable for any negative environmental impact.

