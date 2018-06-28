Foots acquitted, statues are not obscene

(CNS): Cayman Brac artist Ronald Gregory Kynes, known as “Foots”, said he wanted to cry when he was acquitted of the charge of being in possession of an obscene publication Wednesday, after Magistrate Kirsty-Ann Gunn found that the pieces of art in question were neither obscene nor tending to corrupt morals, as claimed by the prosecution. Speaking to the press after the verdict was delivered in Summary Court on Cayman Brac, Kynes said the whole case had been a “witch hunt” and that it had “taken its toll on me”.



Since Kynes was acquitted, the case is now closed. However, if he had been found guilty in an interim verdict of the offences under the Penal Code, the question of the artist’s freedom of expression under the Bill of Rights would have been argued before a final verdict could have been reached.

The trial, which took place in April, surrounded four sculptures, which were among a number of pieces that Foots had created that were on property he owns on the South Side of the island. Some Brac residents had complained to the police about these particular sculptures, claiming they found them offensive because they were obscene.

“LGBT” depicts two figures, one of which is either kneeling in front of the other or is a child, which witnesses that appeared for the crown during the trial said was one woman performing oral sex on another woman; “Eva and Eve” depicts two figures embracing, which the witnesses said was one woman kissing another woman’s breast; “Hekate” is the armless figure of a woman with her hair draping over her breasts and a skull in the area of her navel; and “Isis”, another armless woman with bare breasts and a glass triangle in her public area.

The magistrate sought to define what is obscene and what tends to corrupt morals using UK case law, since these terms, although they appear in the Cayman Penal Code, have not been defined legally here.

She also made a site visit to where three of the statues are located and watched videos made by the RCIPS of the fourth statue, “Eva and Eve”, which is now on private property, and concluded that the witnesses’ perceptions of this and of “LGBT” were wrong. She said she did not believe that they had intended to deceive but that their perceptions had perhaps been influenced by their religious beliefs, their personalities and animosity towards the defendant.

Describing “Isis”, the magistrate said that while the breasts were exposed and the nipples clear, she noted that breasts have a biological function — they produce milk for babies — and are not inherently sexual. If a person exposed their breasts in public it may be shocking but “Isis” is an inanimate object. “Save for a very few prudish individuals”, she said, the statue was neither obscene nor tending to corrupt morals.

The claim that one figure in “Eva and Eve” was kissing or “sucking” the breasts of the other, as claimed by the witnesses, was “clearly a mistake”, Gunn said, noting that the lips were not touching the other figure. She said that although they have female forms, there was nothing to indicate that they were naked and in a sexual act, rather that they were more like a manikin. The deputy director or public prosecutions had said that their gender was irrelevant and she agreed, and also found that their age (Kynes had claimed that one was the young daughter of the other) would not affect the outcome.

The statue “LGBT” was the one that caused “the greatest concern”, she said, because of the claim that it depicted oral sex. The face of the second figure is looking up and the mouth is in the general direction of the groin of the other.

“I can appreciate how, once the suggestion has been made that this is oral sex”, that other people would also conclude that this is what is happening. “A sexually explicit depiction of oral sex might offend,” she said but noted that here, the pubic areas of the statues are not defined, the mouth was near but not in contact with the other figure and that there was nothing to indicate that this is a sexual act.

“I am sure the overwhelming view of people who saw the statues without the suggestion of oral sex, would not find them obscene,” Gunn said. She could also not find an obvious sexual connotation in “Hekate”, and even taken together the statues were not obscene or tending to corrupt morals.

Acquitting Kynes, she said it was therefore not necessary to hear arguments regarding the Constitution.

After the trial, Kynes told CNS that for the last four months the trial had had a profound effect on him. “I lived it, breathed it and ate it,” he said. Clearly emotional and close to tears, he said the whole thing had been a witch hunt by hateful people but that he bore them no ill will.

He also said that his statues had been vandalised numerous times but that the police did nothing about that.

