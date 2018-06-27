Speaker U-turns on contempt motion

(CNS): Efforts by the Public Accounts Committee chairman to have the Legislative Assembly debate a contempt motion over allegations that the health ministry’s chief officer, Jennifer Ahearn, misled the committee during its October hearing were thwarted by the Speaker, Wednesday. Having signed off on the motion Speaker McKeeva Bush claimed he had considered it a private member’s motion when he did so and told the opposition leader after he tried to present it ahead of government business, he had failed to follow the process for it to be a privilege motion and ruled against it.

PAC chair and opposition leader Ezzard Miller had always intended the motion to be handled under the parliament’s privileges and immunity law but Bush indicated that he did not believe that was the case and thought the listed names of the the rest of PAC on the motion and signatures from three committee members were just for support and not because they were seeking it to be dealt with as a matter of privilege. He also said he did not think the title of the motion, ‘Public Accounts Motion on Privileges‘, indicated that it was necessarily a matter of privilege.

In addition to denying Miller’s attempts to raise it as a privilege motion he also said he believed that Ahearn had tried to answer the question to the best of her ability and he was not persuaded that there was an issue of perjury that the parliament had to deal with.

Bush said the PAC chair had not followed correct procedure to raise the motion as a matter of privilege and ruled against the presentation of the motion.

Speaking to CNS following the decision Miller said while the Speaker had acted within his authority he did not think his reasons for throwing out the motion were sound as it was quite clear this was not a PMM.

Miller expressed his disappointment over the decision and raised concerns about the message that this sent to senior public servants and the ability of the PAC to hold them to account in the future and the lack of support from government for what is a critically important committee. Miller said however, that the opposition would be looking at other ways to address the need to hold witnesses to PAC accountable especially when they give misleading evidence and he would be discussing the possibility of a no confidence motion.

