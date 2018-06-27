Speaker U-turns on contempt motion
(CNS): Efforts by the Public Accounts Committee chairman to have the Legislative Assembly debate a contempt motion over allegations that the health ministry’s chief officer, Jennifer Ahearn, misled the committee during its October hearing were thwarted by the Speaker, Wednesday. Having signed off on the motion Speaker McKeeva Bush claimed he had considered it a private member’s motion when he did so and told the opposition leader after he tried to present it ahead of government business, he had failed to follow the process for it to be a privilege motion and ruled against it.
PAC chair and opposition leader Ezzard Miller had always intended the motion to be handled under the parliament’s privileges and immunity law but Bush indicated that he did not believe that was the case and thought the listed names of the the rest of PAC on the motion and signatures from three committee members were just for support and not because they were seeking it to be dealt with as a matter of privilege. He also said he did not think the title of the motion, ‘Public Accounts Motion on Privileges‘, indicated that it was necessarily a matter of privilege.
In addition to denying Miller’s attempts to raise it as a privilege motion he also said he believed that Ahearn had tried to answer the question to the best of her ability and he was not persuaded that there was an issue of perjury that the parliament had to deal with.
Bush said the PAC chair had not followed correct procedure to raise the motion as a matter of privilege and ruled against the presentation of the motion.
Speaking to CNS following the decision Miller said while the Speaker had acted within his authority he did not think his reasons for throwing out the motion were sound as it was quite clear this was not a PMM.
Miller expressed his disappointment over the decision and raised concerns about the message that this sent to senior public servants and the ability of the PAC to hold them to account in the future and the lack of support from government for what is a critically important committee. Miller said however, that the opposition would be looking at other ways to address the need to hold witnesses to PAC accountable especially when they give misleading evidence and he would be discussing the possibility of a no confidence motion.
Category: Local News
Yeh right…suspect he found out that if allowed some awkward truths might come out…
9
2
Miller you sent a message to senior civil servants that it is not in their best interest to try and help the PAC. The PAC as we know it well never operate the same again.
After this blatant attempt at victimization I can’t blame anyone who appears before the PAC to refuse to answer any question unless they have the info in front of them.
Miller you are failure and you have shown us why you should never be a Minister.
Now you will understand why darkness spread over these islands in May when it looked like Miller would form a Government.
He planned this attack for weeks then fell flat on his face.
Saunders you are just as bad.
14
18
Wow thank you Mr Speaker. It took you to stop this abuse by Ezzard Bernie and Saunders. Hatred and bullying has no place in Cayman I expected no better from Bernie and Blizzard but Saunders is suppose to know better. Watch him go down in flames with his buddies.
May 2021 can’t come too fast.
17
19