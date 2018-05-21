Search ends for Brac man missing at sea

(CNS): Following a third day of land and sea searches around the West End of Cayman Brac for Linvol Smith, who has not been seen since last Friday, police have said they will not be searching tomorrow (Tuesday), saying they do not believe continued searches would be successful. Smith was last seen around midday on 18 May, when he indicated to friends he was going snorkelling or swimming, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said Monday evening, correcting earlier releases that said he had gone diving.

The police were alerted to the fact that Smith might be missing on Saturday after he did not show up for work. They searched the vicinity of Scotts Dock, on the northwest of the Brac, and found some clothing where it is suspected that Smith went into the water. His colleagues had previously found the front-end loader he was driving not far away.

Officers from the RCIPS, the Cayman Islands Fire Service, the Department of Environment and the Customs Department as well as several private citizens searched on Saturday, Sunday and Monday from Carib Sands on the southwest of the island to Scotts Dock. The searches were conducted on land and scuba diving in shallow waters.

The police said that on Sunday afternoon six members of the newly-formed RCIPS Dive Team, who had been deployed to Cayman Brac, searched in deeper water than had previously been covered to the west of the believed point of entry. On Monday they searched in deeper waters to the east of that point. The Brac Scuba Shack provided the team with dive tanks and emergency equipment free of charge.

However, thunderstorms and poor weather prevented the RCIPS helicopter from going to the Brac to help, police said.

The RCIPS announced Monday night that the search has now been called off.

“We believe that we have searched as completely as possible in the location, especially given current weather conditions,” said Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks, Head of Specialist Support Operations.

“Our officers report that the undertow is carrying them to the wall at present. Given these conditions, we must reluctantly admit that further underwater searches are unlikely to be successful and we have concluded these efforts. Our thoughts are with Mr Smith’s family at this time,” he added.

Cayman Brac police officers are continuing to conduct inquiries in this matter and anyone who may have seen Smith on Friday afternoon is urged to call the Cayman Brac Police Station at 948-0331 right away.

“The RCIPS wishes to thank the CIFS, DOE, Customs, the Brac Scuba Shack, private boat owners, local businesses, and private citizens for their invaluable assistance this weekend in our efforts to locate Mr Smith,” a police spokesperson said.

