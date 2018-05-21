Search ends for Brac man missing at sea
(CNS): Following a third day of land and sea searches around the West End of Cayman Brac for Linvol Smith, who has not been seen since last Friday, police have said they will not be searching tomorrow (Tuesday), saying they do not believe continued searches would be successful. Smith was last seen around midday on 18 May, when he indicated to friends he was going snorkelling or swimming, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said Monday evening, correcting earlier releases that said he had gone diving.
The police were alerted to the fact that Smith might be missing on Saturday after he did not show up for work. They searched the vicinity of Scotts Dock, on the northwest of the Brac, and found some clothing where it is suspected that Smith went into the water. His colleagues had previously found the front-end loader he was driving not far away.
Officers from the RCIPS, the Cayman Islands Fire Service, the Department of Environment and the Customs Department as well as several private citizens searched on Saturday, Sunday and Monday from Carib Sands on the southwest of the island to Scotts Dock. The searches were conducted on land and scuba diving in shallow waters.
The police said that on Sunday afternoon six members of the newly-formed RCIPS Dive Team, who had been deployed to Cayman Brac, searched in deeper water than had previously been covered to the west of the believed point of entry. On Monday they searched in deeper waters to the east of that point. The Brac Scuba Shack provided the team with dive tanks and emergency equipment free of charge.
However, thunderstorms and poor weather prevented the RCIPS helicopter from going to the Brac to help, police said.
The RCIPS announced Monday night that the search has now been called off.
“We believe that we have searched as completely as possible in the location, especially given current weather conditions,” said Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks, Head of Specialist Support Operations.
“Our officers report that the undertow is carrying them to the wall at present. Given these conditions, we must reluctantly admit that further underwater searches are unlikely to be successful and we have concluded these efforts. Our thoughts are with Mr Smith’s family at this time,” he added.
Cayman Brac police officers are continuing to conduct inquiries in this matter and anyone who may have seen Smith on Friday afternoon is urged to call the Cayman Brac Police Station at 948-0331 right away.
“The RCIPS wishes to thank the CIFS, DOE, Customs, the Brac Scuba Shack, private boat owners, local businesses, and private citizens for their invaluable assistance this weekend in our efforts to locate Mr Smith,” a police spokesperson said.
I know that Mr. Smith had a checkered past, but has tried his best to clean up his act, including holding down his job at Scott Development for the past several years. Although this situation looks dim at this present time, I am hoping for the best. Linvol, I am keeping you in my prayers and thoughts.
RIP. The sea is an unforgiving and relentless force.
Rest in peace, Linval. He always had a huge heart and a smile.
Who said that he entered the sea alone? Did you see him go in? You would never be a candidate for the Scotland Yard. Could we just wait and see what the RCIP conclusion is on this missing person case.
Get a grip 1.35pm!! He told someone he was going diving. He did not say he was being accompanied. Has anyone else been reported missing the same time?? ……..no!! Has his alleged “buddy” come home and said what’s happened to him?.,…….no!!
I’m fully aware that one should never assume, but his vehicle and clothing were found abandoned to where he allegedly was going to dive.
I, and am sure his family and everyone that knew him are hoping that he will be found alive and well. We can only pray that this will be the case. His family are in everyone’s prayers at this time.
Linval was a very happy go lucky guy. Always a smile and always friendly. I met him in Little Cayman. I am so sorry that he has gone missing in such an awful manner.
I do believe the Police and other agencies have done their best in searching for Linval. It is just really too bad that they could not find him even if it was a body to give his family closure. My sincere condolences to his friends and family. God give you strength to deal with this awful situation.
8 56? When you say ……rest in the deep, you assume that he had drowned. That has not been determined. Is it possible he is visiting a friend somewhere and might yet show up? Is it possible he went off the island in another fishing boat? Everyone will need to wait and see. Time may tell whether this is crime related or if just an unsolved mystery where he was washed out to sea?
For the benefit of those who did not know Linval Smith he was a former police officer who was attached to the old Marine unit before he moved to the Brac and if he is gone as it appears to be the case now, Not a perfect person by any stretch but always joking and easy going may you rest in the deep of the ocean my friend and my condolences to your family and friends.
So sad my friend is lost! WP
Such a sad story. My condolences to his family. This is part of the reason you should never enter the sea alone.
To my sister in Christ ,Theresa our prayers are with you in this trying times ,God will give you strength,and still hanging on hope lynvol will be found .
