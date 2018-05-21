CPA blocks South Sound housing development

(CNS): A proposed townhouse development in the heart of South Sound by former deputy chair of the UDP and Honorary Jamaican Consul, Joseph Marzouca, has been refused planning permission amid fervent objections from neighbouring residents, who want their locality to remain exclusively for single-family homes. The proposed development of 16 three-story units, in a similar style to the Vela properties nearby, sits on just over an acre of land but local residents say it’s not in keeping with the neighbourhood character of mainly family houses built on similarly sized parcels of land.

Objectors and attorney Sammy Jackson of Jackson Law argued that the land in question formed part of the Pirates Cove Estates, where restrictive covenants are in place for development, and on this particular parcel the covenants limit construction to a single-dwelling house per lot.

The fact that other multi-family developments had been approved elsewhere in South Sound was not relevant, Jackson told the CPA last week, because that land was not part of the Pirates Cove Estates, where the covenants applied.

Local residents also highlighted concerns over the absence of any green space in the developer’s current plans, which was effectively maximum density on a skinny piece of land. Additional concerns included the likelihood of visitors’ cars parking on the main road obscuring visibility and creating a safety issue, with just six visitor spaces, two of which would be disabled bays.

Architect Darrel Ebanks of Tropical Architecture Group said that because each home would have a garage and two parking spaces, there would be less of a need for visitors to park on the street. A spokesman for the developer also made the point that many families want to live in that part of South Sound without having to maintain an acre of land.

“Cayman is running out of land for multi-family developments,” he said, adding after the meeting that it is unfair that Caymanians and other residents did not have an option other than building a house on a piece of land.

“Our main concern is to maintain the established character of the Pirate Cove Estates, one of the objectors told CNS. “There is a building scheme in place and this development does not fit in with that scheme. The developer said we are running out of space to build apartments but that is irrelevant. We are also running out of space for Caymanians to build single-family homes.”

