Cops use court to confiscate criminal cash

(CNS): Over the last two weeks the police have seized more than CI$36,500 from three convicted criminals under the Proceeds of Crime Law using court orders. The RCIPS Financial Crime Unit went after a Colombian national’s ill-gotten gains from illegal gambling, a Bulgarian national who was convicted of theft and a local drug dealer to get the money for the public purse and deprive criminals of the profit from crime. The FCU uses a civil power to seize cash suspected to be the proceeds of crime as well as money laundering investigations.

In the first of the three cases, the RCIPS said they were able to seize CI$23,700 from an unidentified Colombian man, earned through gambling under a Proceeds of Crime Law – Recovery Order. This was the first time that a civil power of recovery has been used to forfeit assets that are suspected to be the profit of crime.

Nickolay Nickolov, a Bulgarian national who was convicted of theft and attempted theft, received a forfeiture order for CI$2,400 which was found in his possession at the time he was arrested by a financial investigator from the FCU. Prior to the forfeiture order Nickolov had also paid compensation of CI$1,050 to two financial institutions.

In the third case, Alexander Ebanks was ordered to pay a confiscation order for CI$10,256, having previously been convicted of conspiracy to supply drugs.

“We are working with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to fully utilise the provisions available in the Proceeds of Crime legislation, in order to take the financial benefit out of crime,” said Chief Inspector Richard Barrow of the Financial Crime Unit.

“This means that even in cases where the evidential threshold is not met for the criminal offence, we can still seek to pursue and eliminate the financial benefit gained from that criminal activity. We are pleased to see that this area of focus has been met with recent successes.”

The Financial Crime Unit has also been assisting the Community Policing Department and the multi-agency Joint Task Force in their proactive operations and have recently seized cash in excess of CI$15,000. This money is suspected to be the profits of drug dealing, money laundering, and illegal gambling, and these cases are currently under investigation for these criminal offences.

