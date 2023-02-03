Couple denies seized cash was from illegal source

Courthouse in George Town

(CNS): A local couple from George Town are expected to face trial later this year after they both denied allegations that they were in possession of over CI$5,000 in cash that was the proceeds of crime. The money was seized by police on 2 July last year when Shantal Rene Rankin (22) was stopped during a traffic check on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway. According to a police release at the time, officers recovered a significant quantity of ganja from the car.

Rankin was arrested and officers searched her home, where more drugs were found. In total, the police recovered over 35lbs of ganja. The following day, Shakur Mitchell Welcome, the owner of the vehicle who was living with Rankin, turned himself in and was also arrested.

Welcome and Rankin both pleaded not guilty to just one count of having criminal property knowing it was from criminal conduct, but they have not been charged in relation to the ganja. Defence attorney Keith Myers, representing Welcome, said the couple denied the allegation as the money was from a legitimate source.

They were both bailed until the trial in May.