Scammers ask for cash in grant con

(CNS): The police are warning that scammers are using the cover of government grant offers to part people from their cash in at least two different email cons. Cybercrime officers said the scams invite people to apply for government grants, requesting a deposit of around CI$100-125, along with personal ID details, to process these claims.

“In particular we are aware of a scam offering assistance in relation to vehicle insurance and repairs, or for taxi drivers to receive a grant for loss of work,” said the RCIPS Financial Crimes Unit.

“The Cayman Islands Government does not ask for cash or deposits to process any claims for assistance and any such requests should be treated as suspicious and reported to the relevant authorities or RCIPS.”