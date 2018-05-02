(CNS): Jude Scott, the CEO of Cayman Finance, has responded relatively calmly to the vote in the UK parliament yesterday, which will see the British government impose a public beneficial owners register on the Cayman Islands, as he pointed to the two-year process, during which time the dialogue with the UK would continue. Meanwhile, Chamber of Commerce President Paul Byles described it as a “shameful debacle” and a “blatant disregard for the constitutional relationship between the UK and its territories”.

The head of Cayman Finance, whose members will all be impacted, said it was an “unjustifiable encroachment into matters within Cayman’s domestic competence”, but he appeared to indicate that there was still much to discuss before Cayman would be forced to go it alone with a public beneficial ownership registry.

“Cayman’s existing verified ownership regime remains in force – and remains superior to existing ownership regimes in the UK and around the world. This vote simply continues the legislative process for potentially requiring changes to Cayman’s ownership regime more than two years from now, during which time there will still be on-going dialogue with the UK,” Scott explained, as he made it clear the financial services industry would also support the Cayman Islands Government as it assesses the options.

“The House vote is a vain attempt to fight global problems like corruption and tax evasion by unfairly discriminating against a few jurisdictions – requiring public registers from overseas territories but not crown dependencies, for example. Global problems require global solutions and standards that apply to all jurisdictions,” Scott said, before pointing out that the regime here is recognised as superior to the open register in the UK.

“The Cayman Islands also has had a world class verified ownership regime in place for more than 15 years whereas only 11 out of 28 EU countries have a register at all. For all of those reasons, the OECD’s Global Forum in 2017 assessed our jurisdiction to be ‘largely compliant’ with the international standard for transparency and exchange of information, the same rating given Canada and Australia.”

He pointed out that the Financial Action Task Force has recognised that verifiable private registers like Cayman’s which are searchable by appropriate tax authorities and law enforcement agencies remain the more effective approach.

“Recent reporting about multiple defects in the UK’s own current public, but unverified, register system proved the point,” he said, before criticising the British politicians who supported the amendment to the law but rejected cleaning up its own company register.

“The House demonstrated a remarkable display of double standards by voting down a requirement to perform basic anti-money laundering checks on the hundreds of thousands of UK companies formed annually through Companies House in the UK,” Scott said. However, he noted, “We are a long way from any change in Cayman’s existing verified ownership regime.”

He said that he hoped the UK Government’s explicit assurance that it would work with the Cayman Islands in shaping any implementation of this legislation would respect the Cayman’s constitutional rights and work with Cayman to protect its interests.

“Cayman Finance will support the Cayman Islands Government in ensuring that the UK delivers on these assurances in any proposals to make changes to the Cayman Islands’ globally endorsed existing anti-money laundering regime and its highly successful, well-regulated and globally significant financial services industry.”

Chamber President Byles said the move had broken the trust between the UK and its territories. “The UK’s reserve powers are meant for extreme situations and the idea of using it to force the Cayman Islands to implement a standard that the UK itself has admitted is not global will likely be a serious blow to trust between our industry and the UK,” he said.

He added that the British parliament “has shown no regard for the potential negative economic impact of requiring the territories to implement public registries ahead of this being a global standard”.

He accused the UK of knowingly creating “an unlevel playing field for its territories based on misperception and politics”, as he offered the support of the Chamber to the government in its efforts “to address this potentially damaging turn of events”.

Meanwhile, Anthony Travers, from the local law firm Travers Thorp Alberga and former chairman of the Board of Cayman Finance, who remains an outspoken representative of the offshore sector, told the specialist industry media International Investment that it was extraordinary that the precarious nature of the Conservative majority in the UK had resulted in an extra-territorial legislative proposal capable of causing significant harm to the Cayman Islands with no legitimate reason.

“Our existing legislation provides for law enforcement and tax authorities to access the beneficial ownership registers of Cayman Islands companies, partnerships and trusts. No good reason has been established for extending that right to the public at large,” he said. “The Cayman Islands Government is now under a clear obligation to challenge any attempt to extend this United Kingdom initiative, by way of an Order in Council to the Cayman Islands.”

Travers added that any attempt to make the ownership of Cayman entities available to the public contradicts the protection in the Cayman Islands Constitution of the legitimate right to privacy.

“Given the confusion on both points exhibited by the United Kingdom legislators, the Cayman Islands government will, no doubt, need to resort to litigation to establish both points with certainty,” the lawyer said.

