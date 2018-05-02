Ministry rejects need to apologise over FOI

(CNS): The Ministry of Finance and Economic Development has made it clear that no one from there will be apologising over the alleged mishandling of a freedom of information request and has taken aim at the Ombudsman, suggesting her press release was “unwarranted”. A release from the office of Financial Secretary Kenneth Jefferson said the ministry was of the view that the requested information was released to the applicant and that Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston’s position was disappointingly mis-informative.

In its response to her findings, the ministry said it was of the opinion that the public records request was clear and that there was no need for a meeting with the applicant. Hermiston had found in her latest decision that the ministry should have held the interview after the applicant requested to meet with officials. She raised a number of concerns about the handling of the request and urged the ministry to apologise.

The ministry, which has not apologised and has no plans to do so, said it did not see a need to meet the applicant as she had refused to provide a reason for the meeting on multiple occasions but that if she had, they would “gladly” have arranged the meeting.

“The ministry believes that it was not being unreasonable by asking the applicant to provide a reason for a meeting,” the financial secretary stated in the release. “By knowing the purpose of the meeting, the ministry would have been in a better position to proactively address the applicant’s concerns and issues. The ministry also believes that it is common practice and courtesy for persons to provide such reasons.”

The ministry said that over the past five years it has dealt with 83 FOI requests and only this one has generated a complaint.

“It would therefore be uncharacteristic of the ministry to provide an unsatisfactory response to the 83rd request it received in the last five years,” Jefferson stated, adding that the ministry believes its responses were wholly appropriate.

The ministry said its staff is at all times “respectful, professional, patient, civil and cooperative when responding to FOI requests and interacting with the general public and colleagues”, and that it embraced the deputy governor’s goal for achieving a world-class civil service.

