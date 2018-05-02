Opposition: Lack of plan makes UK move worse

(CNS): Members of the opposition have echoed the sentiments of the Government of National Unity in condemning yesterday’s move by the UK Conservative government to accept an amendment to the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Bill, which will require the Cayman Islands and other British Overseas Territories to establish public registers of company owners. But the opposition believes that things will be made worse for Cayman because there is no national economic development plan.

The opposition’s comments about the move, which has angered the wider community, come alongside comments from the private sector though the Chamber of Commerce and Cayman Finance, both of which have committed to backing the government in its actions to handle the situation.

The opposition also offered its support but again called on government to implement a proper national plan to help mitigate against such eventualities.

“The opposition supports the government in taking the necessary steps to defend our financial services industry against this draconian and despotic overreach by the UK parliament,” it said.

It said the mandatory requirement for the public registers of beneficial owners of all offshore financial entities will be detrimental to the economy and that it is discriminatory, given that the crown dependencies compete with Cayman for business, and will give those islands and other countries a competitive advantage over these islands.

“This decision in the UK is being spearheaded by politicians that are ignorant of the provisions of the robust regulatory framework that exists in the Cayman Islands as well as of the role that international financial centres play in facilitating global trade and investment, particularly with regard to such integral sectors as pensions, infrastructure, insurance and debt.

“The opposition is calling for the UK political leadership to be truthful in explaining to the British people that the real reason behind this move is to mask the failure of government policies to improve the lives of the ordinary UK citizen,” the statement read.

The opposition takes the view that the UK cannot afford to sustain its relatively comprehensive safety net for the more vulnerable in society and is using claims about tax havens to distract from that. It described the UK as building a “massive welfare system” without the tax base necessary to sustain it and also suggested that it was trying to correct the economic miscalculations of an increase in immigration, which was rejected by the British people with the Brexit vote.

However, those who have campaigned for the open registers would argue that the tax base in the UK would be more than adequate to fund an even greater welfare system if UK-based corporations and the wealthy elite paid their fair share of taxes. In addition, economic experts in the UK largely agree that immigration boosts the economy and that the anti-immigration sentiment that was prevalent around the Brexit vote is more complex than the impact migrants have on the welfare system.

Nevertheless, the opposition here stated, “Many of these issues facing the UK and other countries in Europe could have been avoided if the political leadership had taken the time to plan their countries’ future.”

While opposition members offered their support for government, they still took aim at their failings regarding future planning. “This is why the Cayman Islands Opposition has been calling for the creation of a national strategic plan as well as an update to the development plan. While the UK politicians can blame the overseas territories for their failed policies, we will have no one to blame but ourselves if we fail to plan.”

