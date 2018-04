(CNS): A 21-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of burglary Wednesday has now been charged over a commercial break-in last month, where he is accused of making off with a safe containing an undisclosed amount of cash. The break-in happened on Friday, 9 March, at a store in West Shore Center, on the West Bay Road. The young man appeared in court Friday and it is understood he was remanded in custody.

