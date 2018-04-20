Father acquitted in historic sex-abuse case

(CNS): A 61-year-old George Town man who was accused by his teenage daughter of incident assault on a single occasion when she was around ten years old was acquitted of the charges Friday, after a judge said he had some doubt about the evidence. The man, who is the father of several children and grandchildren, was separated from the alleged victim’s mother when she said the abuse occurred. She said it happened around five years ago, when she and her younger brother had gone to say with him while their mother was overseas for a few days.

The child claimed that he had touched her genitals and asked her to touch his penis and after the incident warned her not to say anything to anyone otherwise she would be blamed. The girl remained silent for several years but then told some school friends.

As the girl became a teenager, concerns were raised about her self-harming and her mother had pressed her about what was wrong. She then made the allegation about the abuse.

Although the judge, who presided over the case alone without a jury, said he was impressed with the child as a witness, he still had doubts about the case, which was based entirely on the girl’s evidence. As a result of those doubts, Justice Micheal Wood said he had to find the man not guilty.

