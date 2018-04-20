Bigamist jailed for two months ahead of deportation

(CNS): A Honduran woman who married a Caymanian man almost three years ago while she was still married to another man she had wedded when she was just 16 years old was jailed for two months by a Grand Court judge Friday. Kenia Yadira Alonzo Solis (29) will be deported on completion of the sentence in what has been a tragic case after the man she unlawfully married, Aric Brooks (28), took his own life a few weeks ago. The court heard that Solis came to Cayman when she was just 14 years old on a false passport under a different name.

It was said that she was facing some gang-related danger in her native Honduras and her family had assisted her to leave on the forged travel documents in 2003. At just 16 she married a local man, whom she accused of being violent and abusive, but left him the following year and returned to Honduras. But Solis came back to Cayman under her real identity in 2014 and soon afterwards met Brooks, whom she married in 2015.

However, last year she was convicted of assaulting Brooks following an altercation between the couple, when she smashed a wine glass into his face. It is understood that soon afterwards her bigamous marriage came to light. The court heard how the revelation had come as a nasty shock to Brooks and caused him significant distress. The judge said that Solis had deceived Brooks, who was angry and upset, according to a statement he had given to police some time before tragically taking his own life.

The crown had impressed upon the court the significance of the crime, compounded by the Cayman Islands’ position as an attractive jurisdiction for destination weddings, and that this kind of an offence could put the island in a “poor light”. The prosecutor asked the judge to consider that when imposing his sentence.

Justice Wood found that it was a serious violation of the marriage law and the case warranted a term of imprisonment. Given Solis’ immediate guilty plea and admissions, he cut what would have been a three-month term to two months and ordered her immediate deportation once her time is served. The court heard that Solis had already been fined $4,000 for arriving in Cayman on a false passport.

