BT MLA takes direct action over garbage

(CNS): Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders has taken the mounting garbage collection problem in his district into his own hands. Facing concerns from his constituents that the Department of Environmental Health is still so far behind on collections that it will not clear the bulk waste from the roadside before Christmas Eve, he has made arrangements with private contractors to clear the rubbish. Saunders said that he was “deeply concerned about the build-up of garbage” and that he planned to spend Friday driving around the district to schedule pick-ups.

The garbage issue is related to staff shortages and equipment failures over the last few months at the DEH that has had a knock-on effect into the annual bulk waste collection.

“I am really sorry that this is happening, especially this time of year,” Sanders said to his community, adding that his focus was on fixing the problem. “Once done, we can revisit the situation to see how this problem arose and make the necessary corrections to ensure it does not happen again.”

Saunders told CNS that he had spoken to the minister responsible, Dwayne Seymour, who is also a Bodden Town MLA, representing BT East, and he had given assurances that all the garbage will be picked up before Christmas Day and that the NRA will be working with DEH to deal with the issue. While Saunders said he wanted to thank the minister, the DEH, and the NRA in advance, he was going to be in the district to make sure the rubbish is collected.

The issue has been of concern to the community over the last few months, with CNS readers raising their concerns in the comment section. Among the many complaints raised, one reader had said that it appeared that a second dump was growing at the end of Beach Bay Road. Saunders said that was a priority for him today but urged residents to contact him (926-2804) about any other locations in the constituency where garbage was piling up.

Meanwhile, the DEH issued a statement Friday morning confirming that it was partnering with private sector providers and the National Roads Authority to pick up bulk waste before Christmas. Officials said teams will be working over the weekend and through Christmas Eve, if required, to make certain that all bulk waste currently at the roadside is collected before the holidays

The DEH reminded the public that the deadline to place waste at the roadside has passed, and that any additional waste will not be collected. They also said there must be no mixing of regular residential waste with bulk waste, which refers to large items such as old furniture, household appliances and vegetative waste that are not collected as part of weekly domestic pick-up services.

Following up after a drive through the district later on Friday, Saunders told CNS that while the problem was related to the problems at the DEH, there were other problems at play.

“I drove through many roads in the Bodden Town West constituency and noticed that this problem was largely the result of three things: limited resources in the government, miscommunication with the general public and there are some people who need to take greater responsibility with the management of their refuse. We definitely need to learn from this and do better next year,” he said.

Category: environmental health, Health