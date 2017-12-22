Tourist robbed near 7MB public beach

(CNS): A visitor to Cayman who was walking with a friend just south of the Seven Mile public beach was robbed by two masked teenagers, armed with a machete and a bat, at around 10:30pm Wednesday. In an unusual scenario, police said that the victim negotiated with the two suspects, who were described as “very young”, to take cash instead of his phone during the stick-up. According to the report made on Thursday, the teenage muggers demanded his valuables, including his phone, but they were persuaded to allow the man to get cash from his room in exchange for the phone.

The culprits agreed and allowed the man to return to his accommodation to get money and when he returned they took the cash and gave him his phone back before running away along the beach headed north. The victim said the teen suspects were wearing all black.

Following the report, the police said they are increasing patrols and other policing response along the beach, and are asking people to report suspicious activity to 911.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police