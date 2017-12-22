Tourist robbed near 7MB public beach

| 22/12/2017 | 45 Comments

(CNS): A visitor to Cayman who was walking with a friend just south of the Seven Mile public beach was robbed by two masked teenagers, armed with a machete and a bat, at around 10:30pm Wednesday. In an unusual scenario, police said that the victim negotiated with the two suspects, who were described as “very young”, to take cash instead of his phone during the stick-up. According to the report made on Thursday, the teenage muggers demanded his valuables, including his phone, but they were persuaded to allow the man to get cash from his room in exchange for the phone.

The culprits agreed and allowed the man to return to his accommodation to get money and when he returned they took the cash and gave him his phone back before running away along the beach headed north. The victim said the teen suspects were wearing all black.

Following the report, the police said they are increasing patrols and other policing response along the beach, and are asking people to report suspicious activity to 911.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police

Comments (45)

  1. Anonymous says:
    23/12/2017 at 8:28 am

    I have never seen a cop on the beach, day or night




  2. Anonymous says:
    23/12/2017 at 8:06 am

    The contributions of shit families and single mothers amd dead beat primitive non-fathers




  3. satirony says:
    23/12/2017 at 8:03 am

    The description fits a young boy I’ve seen in Savannah on his dirt-bike. He dresses in black and wears a mask, ready to do business, perhaps. It’s likely these two robbers escaped on bikes. What better way?




  4. George Ebanks says:
    22/12/2017 at 11:35 pm

    Very,very unfortunate and sad. Now that schools are out due to the Christmas holidays;to have “very young” kids doing this really is most alarming. Not only are our own “very young” on school break; but so are alot of other children who don’t live here full time but are here now visiting.
    Cannot be tolerated!!




  5. Anonymous says:
    22/12/2017 at 11:28 pm

    Offenses against tourists need to carry a mandatory sentence of 20 years at minimum. With no judicial discretion.




  6. Anon says:
    22/12/2017 at 9:32 pm

    The Jamaicanization of the fromerly peaceful Cayman continues apace!




  7. Anonymous says:
    22/12/2017 at 7:59 pm

    Cayman starting to stink real bad and it’s not due to the massive toxic dump.




  8. Bonnie Anglin says:
    22/12/2017 at 7:21 pm

    Can we please get off the “ it most be a Jamaica or any other nationality” and admit that these are Caymanians. Until we admit that this is a Caymanian problem and address the issue of the lack of skill training through a Vocational Institute and address other social and educational issues/problems – crime will increase! Not every child is interested or capable of attaining a “standard” education and until we provide them with more options to obtain the skills they need to be employed – crime will increase, particularly among our young people. So instead of comparing ourselves to Jamaica, I suggest we advocate for a Vocational School and for more services for our youth. I am Chairperson of a non-profit organization Youth Anti-Crime Trust (Youth ACT) that go into the schools to deliver a Youth Crime Prevention Programme to educate our children on the causes, penalties and consequences of crime – and we can’t get sufficient funding! The Government gives us a “pittance” and every year, we have to write letters to organizations and hold bake sales to raise fund for a Youth Crime Prevention Programme! So are we really serious about addressing or reducing crime? Or it’s just easier to blame eveyone except ourselves, our Government and our own society.




  9. Anonymous says:
    22/12/2017 at 6:55 pm

    I’m for one hoping for an arrest and conviction with evidence because there is alot of bias people anxiously trying to sink this lil Island!!! Remember this lil Island is cover with his blood!!!!! Don’t mess with us!!!!!




  10. Soldier Crab says:
    22/12/2017 at 6:37 pm

    And they want to extend the drinking and party on NYE for what? You cannot even walk on the beach @ 10.30 pm much less @ 2 am.




  11. Beaumont Zodecloun says:
    22/12/2017 at 6:12 pm

    As usual, a dismal description of the thugs. Height? Weight? skin color? eye color? vocal clues?




  12. Anonymous says:
    22/12/2017 at 5:34 pm

    The Jamaica comparison is a convenient but off-target one.

    The more we develop as a capitalistic, western metropolis the more we see the criminal and societal fallout more commonplace in NYC, London, and Los Angeles.

    Cayman’s greatest problem is the absence of synergy in our “development”. Our policies are compartmentalised without a second thought given to the potentially negative wider ramifications. (E.g. The mass importation of cheap / slave experienced labour – in lieu of educating and training the (young) local population.)

    As a result, despite an ever increasing bottom-line, we are nonetheless subject to increasing levels of poverty, crime and dysfunction.

    It did not have to be this way, but the better alternative would have required more effort, consideration, and patience than our successive governments and (“good governance” enforcer) the UK were willing to invest.
    (Btw, dont get hung up on that point – it is merely a sidenote, albeit a crucial one, as far as I am concerned.)

    Speaking as an 80’s baby that grew up in the prime of Cayman life (3rd eye wide open) yet touched by the less stellar eras as well, I am sadly confident in this assessment of our standing.

    So, here we are…hopeless and aimless local teenagers mugging our tourists of their material possessions on our world-famous, exclusive SMB on the eve of 2018.

    Cayman is NOT a success story regardless of the economic reports presented by CIG / PPM.

    – Whodatis

    *Btw, the rate of educated and experienced local couples / families emigrating in search of employment and respect is heart-wrenching.
    Meanwhile the influx of equally educated and trained immigrants arrive to fill the uniquely prepared / vacated spots.

    We are on the cliff’s edge and if things dont change – things goin’ change.




  13. Anonymous says:
    22/12/2017 at 5:32 pm

    Should have bought the machete then robbed them.




  14. Anonymous says:
    22/12/2017 at 5:09 pm

    Why did the guy not call RCIPS when he went to his room to get money? Why not call Hotel security? Tell everyone at the bar and get a whole group together to accompany him out to the ” very young” teenagers? Come on! Was it a drug purchase gone bad? Anyway, it takes is for good people to sit back and say nothing. These kids will do it again because they got away with it the first time. Start working with the kids. Teach them right from wrong. This was a perfect learning opportunity. Obviously, I don’t have all the information. Glad everyone was ok.




  15. Anonymous says:
    22/12/2017 at 4:58 pm

    It’s time to start treating these POS like the animals they are! Harsher sentences PLEASE! I don’t care who the scum is family to or who might get upset by having their criminal family member sent down for a long time. We have no choice but to seriously crack down on this now! Start throwing LIFE SENTENCES at repeat offenders. The revolving NWP door needs to be 1 way.




  16. Anonymous says:
    22/12/2017 at 4:56 pm

    WTH! This is becoming too much! Catch these two & Make an example of them!




  17. Anonymous says:
    22/12/2017 at 4:23 pm

    Jamaican mass grants coming home to roost.




  18. Anonymous says:
    22/12/2017 at 4:09 pm

    “Find my phone” app would have led authorities right to these punks.




  19. Anonymous says:
    22/12/2017 at 4:00 pm

    Need to develop the whole beach area and get rid of any bushes. Make it all condos and the rapist and thieves won’t have a place to hide




  20. Anonymous says:
    22/12/2017 at 3:59 pm

    Caymankind stick up!!




  21. Anonymous says:
    22/12/2017 at 3:56 pm

    Cayman Islands……. You have seen the last of your good days! You are considered Little Jamaica now. I’ve never seen so much crime in such a small island. So sad for such a lovely place with lovely people. Once tourists stay away they don’t return.




  22. Anonymous says:
    22/12/2017 at 3:40 pm

    The more spawn the more trouble.




  23. Anonymous says:
    22/12/2017 at 3:09 pm

    What the people don’t admit is that Cayman is now the little Jamaica.




  24. Anonymous says:
    22/12/2017 at 3:07 pm

    No big deal, these fine yoots even let him keep his phone. Merry Christmas.




  25. Anonymous says:
    22/12/2017 at 3:06 pm

    Already the assumption that these teens are imported. Classic response. Choosing to blame the foreigners as always. Now let us pray….




    • Anonymous says:
      22/12/2017 at 6:54 pm

      Actually, many of the absent fathers are expatriates and many of the so called feral youth are not Caymanian. This is not just an imported problem, but it is not just a local one either. We have options with the imported aspects of it. Why do we not use them?




    • Anonymous says:
      22/12/2017 at 9:34 pm

      3:06pm who was the one that lost his leg on the stolen motor bike? Who was he?




    • Anonymous says:
      23/12/2017 at 7:55 am

      They are the unwanted product of Jamaican men who consider condoms an affront to their manhood.
      Thanks Mac.




  26. Anonymous says:
    22/12/2017 at 3:03 pm

    Dog eatin’ ya suppah!!!




  27. Anonymous says:
    22/12/2017 at 2:40 pm

    If I’m back in my room, the incident is over. What to heck?




  28. Anonymous says:
    22/12/2017 at 1:21 pm

    I would love to read one day these punks pick the wrong person to rob and get to experience having their faces used to wipe the ground.




    • Garfield Weston says:
      22/12/2017 at 2:11 pm

      This place is really going into hell and a hand basket. If we are not careful we are on the road to becoming another Jamaica where travel savvy tourists rarely go out alone at night and are always looking over their shoulder at night.

      Cayman politicians WAKE UP before it is too late.




      • Anonymous says:
        22/12/2017 at 8:35 pm

        Only time the politicians wake up is when it’s a matter that lines their pockets. They’ll just bury their heads in the sand and hope the problem goes away as usual.




      • Anonymous says:
        22/12/2017 at 9:28 pm

        2:11 pm it is time for them to rob the politicians, then we will see ACTION.




      • Caribbean Vacationer says:
        23/12/2017 at 8:53 am

        It’s already too late. I’m not coming back. There are many safer places than Grand Cayman. Your country has no leadership.




    • Anonymous says:
      22/12/2017 at 2:14 pm

      And I would love to read of one of them getting deported, but since the police almost never check properly, we get to keep foreign criminals as well as our own.




    • Anonymous says:
      22/12/2017 at 2:25 pm

      Not just their faces but their whole body to wipe the ground. These criminals need to be made an example of.




    • Anonymous says:
      22/12/2017 at 4:45 pm

      Well said – they need the sort of thrashing they would never, ever, forget – unfortunately our pinko liberal culture would then charge the person administering the beating, with assault inflicting grievous bodily harm.
      As a copper wearing big boots is unlikely to outrun anyone on beach sand, why not use dog handlers on beach patrol. Not only would dogs be able to run them down/sniff them out, they would alert their handler to the presence of loiterers once it was dark.




    • Anonymous says:
      22/12/2017 at 9:30 pm

      Have the right thing for them to steal. Their are too many drifters around. Too many permits and freelancers.




