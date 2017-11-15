When health insurance doesn’t cover health costs
Have a heart Cayman writes: The numbers just don’t add up when it comes to insurance and the average person. I’ve been unable to work due to ill health and my husband earns $30k a year to support us both. My medical insurance premium is almost $4,500 a year for what is considered a good plan, and yet in the past 18 months we have had to pay more than $30,000 in medical costs for my treatment that my insurance will not cover. And I have been going without tests and care I need because we can’t afford it now.
Our savings are gone. I’ve just cancelled my appointment with my cardiologist because I can’t afford to pay for it. Something has to change or people like me (and maybe I myself) will die because we cannot afford medical care.
When you follow the US system (which apart from CINICO) we do, then you are going to have issues everywhere, and this lady is just one of many examples that has fallen foul of that system. A single pay system for locals and expats alike at a fair price, and services/drugs bought at a fair price (as happens elsewhere) can make this work. If people want the option of queue hopping and can afford private care to do that, let them do it, it will take the strain off the public purse, but they still have to pay the local social insurance. There are US based companies who specialize in reducing health costs, even after the fact by writing to hospitals and essentially saying “you charge X, the cost is X-30%) and successfully reduce those costs. I have yet to understand why these are not being employed, and I also do not understand why CIMA or an Ombudsman are not looking at the rip offs that go on here. I am lucky, I am an employed expat with an employer who pays most of my insurance cost, but I look at what they pay and what I have to pay as deductible or copay and I know its crap.
All of them are ripoffs!
Let us buy health insurance on the US or International market. Then watch the quality of cover increase, and the cost of premiums go down.
Quick question. Where do you want the money to come from to pay for your massive health care costs?
…and Lonny says the system is ‘ideal.’ Instead of focusing on single-payer and bashing its limitations what government should really be exploring (and at pace) is universal coverage.
There is no reason why every single legal resident of our country should not be entitled to affordable basic health-care. Start by banning insurance companies from cherry-picking the healthiest and adopt a more progressive risk management strategy (eg. link it to age.)
If we wanted to be really ambitious we could explore a single payer system where all legal residents were required to register with CINCO which would guarantee basic coverage for all. Fund it through existing taxation (eg. duties, etc.) Yes- the knock on impact would see the cost of living increase but this would be off-set by a reduction in insurance premiums as this would no longer be a necessity. Take it one step further and fund it through legalising and regulating gambling, marijuana with any slack picked up through general taxation. Private insurers can continue to exist (in a reduced capacity) as the ‘premium product in the market’…
health insurance is a scam by all involved……
And we should stop IMMEDIATELY allowing XXXXXX and his insurance buddies he brings along with him, free radio time on Radio Cayman (taxpayer funded) to praise the health insurance system and bash single payer systems. It is ridiculous he is allowed this free advertising so often for his and other insurance companies.
Yet the Civil Service claim they are underpaid. This poor lady is one of many in the private sector who are having to pay out tens of thousands of dollars for medical treatment, whilst our pampered public sector can have treatment in the States with airfares and hotels paid for at no cost to them. What is worse is that this lady’s husband as a taxpayer is subsiding all this free treatment.
So your solution to the problem is to blame the public sector because the private sector treat their employees like disposable cogs? How is that going to make anything better for anyone? Or will you only be happy if everyone in Cayman is hurting?
