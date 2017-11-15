When health insurance doesn’t cover health costs

Have a heart Cayman writes: The numbers just don’t add up when it comes to insurance and the average person. I’ve been unable to work due to ill health and my husband earns $30k a year to support us both. My medical insurance premium is almost $4,500 a year for what is considered a good plan, and yet in the past 18 months we have had to pay more than $30,000 in medical costs for my treatment that my insurance will not cover. And I have been going without tests and care I need because we can’t afford it now.

Our savings are gone. I’ve just cancelled my appointment with my cardiologist because I can’t afford to pay for it. Something has to change or people like me (and maybe I myself) will die because we cannot afford medical care.

This comment was posted in response to CINICO boss backs failing insurance system

Category: Health, Health Insurance, Viewpoint