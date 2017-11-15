Teenager reported missing for fourth time

(CNS): Roseanna Redden (16) from Bodden Town has been reported missing again. On this occasion, the fourth time she has run away, she was last seen leaving the Clifton Hunter High School campus Tuesday morning in a blue SUV, and the police are asking the public to help them locate her. Redden is about 5’9″, has brown hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion. Anyone with information is asked to call Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220.

Redden also went missing in September of this year. She had been taken to the hospital, where she eluded her caregivers and left without permission, which was the same way she ran away at the end of 2015. She was also missing for about a week in July 2016.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

