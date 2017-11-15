Teenager reported missing for fourth time
(CNS): Roseanna Redden (16) from Bodden Town has been reported missing again. On this occasion, the fourth time she has run away, she was last seen leaving the Clifton Hunter High School campus Tuesday morning in a blue SUV, and the police are asking the public to help them locate her. Redden is about 5’9″, has brown hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion. Anyone with information is asked to call Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220.
Redden also went missing in September of this year. She had been taken to the hospital, where she eluded her caregivers and left without permission, which was the same way she ran away at the end of 2015. She was also missing for about a week in July 2016.
Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
Category: Local News
Is it possible that some of these young girls have older predators, um, “boyfriends” who facilitate their frequent absences? In addition to whatever home life they’re perhaps trying to escape from, the pertinent authorities should have Police investigate the possible predators. I’m not suggesting that they are unwillingly finding themselves in the company of older men but the fact that this is happening is itself a “red flag”. Perverts abound!
If you treat someone like a prisoner, eventually they will act like a prisoner, correlation does not imply causation but surely there must be some explanation to why this keeps happening other than they are just “misbehaved” or “out of control”. There must be some sort of common variables with the multiple persons that run away, and the setting or the conditions of their environment is likely one of them.
As for the ubiquitous but elusive “predators” and “perverts” roaming Cayman, surely if these girls are in the situation where they feel that men can take better care of them than the system that implies, something must be wrong with the system.
Both sides of the argument have room for improvement, but of course according to some this can all be blamed on the social breakdown that occurs in the world now cause apparently a society can’t function without both parents being christian and present in a home at all times.
I constantly hear about how the men on Cayman would go off to sea and the women would be left managing the families and households. But during the same period we hear how Caymanian society was perfect back then and their were no social ails and that we need to go back to that. So what is it? The Caymanian Utopia that we are told to aspire to was one of one parent or one gender homes and less than faithful men (as my mother put it, ” Seamen spread their semen” “a family in every port”, if memory serves)
Insert the “society as a whole looked after everyone’s kids” , “back then we were all God fearing christians with christian values” and etc. It would appear it wasn’t what it was cracked up to be, seeing as it didn’t continue but the more nostalgic among us might have appreciated the community beatings and community run surveillance state and marl road gossip chains.
Its either one or the other friends, can’t be both, I’m sure they will have a response, can’t wait to read it
