CINICO boss backs failing insurance system

(CNS): Despite myriad problems associated with the current health insurance environment in Cayman and government’s plans to review the system, the CINICO chief told Finance Committee Friday that he believed it was “ideal”. Lonny Tibbetts said he did not support a single pay system and that the existing mix of private sector firms and the government’s insurance company could be made to work with premium subsidies for the indigent and elderly. However, as he answered members questions on the sticky topic of health insurance, Tibbetts confirmed that with the right capitalization, CINICO was capable of providing health insurance to all.

Government has promised a review of the current system and is already leaning towards opening the public insurer to a much border demographic. There are many problems at the moment for CINICO (Cayman Islands National Insurance Company) as it is picking up the slack in a system where private sector insurance firms are cherry picking clients or charging people with potential health problems impossibly high premiums, and the public purse is paying twice for the failures of the system that Tibbetts said was ideal.

Figures produce by CIMA recently revealed that insurance firms are making a significant profit in the current health insurance system, while CINICO and the public purse are paying for that.

CINICO currently provides insurance to more than 15,000 people, including civil servants, some public authority employees, veterans and seamen, as well as elderly and indigent Caymanians. The company at present cannot sell policies outside those groups, which means its pool is largely made up of the highest risk people in the country.

But indicating his dislike of a single-pay system, Tibbetts said he had never seen a monopoly that was efficient and he believed the current structure could be improved with government subsidies to get everyone covered rather than a single entity covering everyone.

“I do believe the current structure we have locally now is ideal, where it is based on your risk and personal ability to subscribe, though I do believe we can improve access to health coverage with subsidies for low-income families,” he said.

Regardless of his claims that the system was “ideal”, Tibbetts went on to highlight the significant problem for people retiring from the private sector. “The problem though is that elderly citizens are being exposed …they are being pushed out of insurance plans,” he told the committee.

Tibbetts pointed out that as employers are not legally required to contribute to insurance or pensions once workers reach 65, even if they carry on working for the same employer post-retirement age, these people are pushed on to the open market at the time they are most likely to need health care. Even the healthiest of workers aged 60 or over will not be able to find the most basic SHIC plan for less than $300.

But he said most people over 60 will be looking at premiums in excess of $1,500 if they have existing conditions. With the average pensioner not even drawing that amount of money a month, they are turning to the government company, or going without altogether and government picks up the direct cost for their treatment.

Tibbetts suggested that employers who are not retaining retirees in the company scheme should be taxed in some way so the burden on CINICO can be reduced.

The CINICO boss explained that many statuary authorities and government companies (SAGS) are not using the national firm. He said that when it calculated policies for some of the SAGCs that came to CINICO for quotes, they walked away from the table saying it was too expensive. But Tibbetts complained that in every case the authorities were not comparing apples to apples because they had such poor levels of cover from the private market, whereas CINICO was offering much more cover and access.

He said the policies were often like chalk and cheese and CINICO was far more competitive than the SAGCs appreciated. Tibbetts said the main issue with the authorities they had met with was that they took the view that the risk of workers needing more cover was minimal, and even if they did they would default to an indigent plan, which government would pay for anyway.

