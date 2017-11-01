Speaker reads riot act to MLAs and media
(CNS): McKeeva Bush, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, spent more than 25 minutes delivering a statement to the parliament Wednesday, warning members to follow the House rules and making it clear he would be clamping down on infringements. Bush also indicated that the media should not be reporting “scandalous” comments that might be made by members on or off mic, as he stamped his authority on the relatively new parliament and targeted the press. Bush pressed home the message that members could be suspended if they disobeyed the rules and warned them about making irrelevant or repetitious contributions during the debate.
Before the budget debate began, the speaker said that the LA’s Standing Orders protect the right of members to debate but the rules must be strictly followed and he warned that no one would be allowed to accuse or insult fellow members. He warned them about using certain words that had the power to hurt others, especially in a small community, and that they should not abuse their parliamentary privilege to insult people outside the House. He demanded decency and truth from members.
He warned the media not to report gossip that emerged in debates and that the press should not carry “the scandalous words that fall from members’ mouths”, as it would spread the scandal. Bush said that if members behaved badly or spoke irresponsibly, especially about those who could not defend themselves, the media should not report it. He did not indicate how his office would enforce that but seemed to imply that publications should not be surprised if they sued.
In addition to declaring that he was not allowing Hansard transcripts before they were edited to be used by the court for any cases, which he did not specify, he also took aim at the Public Accounts Committee and implied it has gone beyond its remit. Bush said the committee should stick to examining whether government agencies were delivering value for money and should not be discussing recruitment issues, as he indicated he would be enforcing rules surrounding committees as well as the parliamentary proceedings.
CNS has requested a copy of the speaker’s statement, which will be posted as soon as it arrives
You cannot make this sh*t up. Mac taking the absolute piss as usual.
This has got to be a joke. Dig up all the articles about government transparency, accountability blah blah blah…. then the Speaker of the House says don’t report anything we talk about that may be unsavory. This country is doomed.
“Absolute Power Corrupts Absolutely”
It’s really just Another Day in Absurdistan
McKeeva is now Alden’s protector as Speaker of the House demonstrating very little objectivity. It will be fun to watch for as long as it lasts.
In other words “print what we want you to print or we will sue you!”. Sounds like trying to control the free press to me… Outrageous…
Mac is flexing the muscles of his new position, don’t forget Mac this isn’t a Casino or the Roman Empire, you may have a fancy wig but you aren’t a despot, the autocracy can stay in WBW
Don’t forget the same members of the LA that made you Speaker can unmake you with one quick vote.
Diogenes
I have learnt over the years that if you want your free speech or press protected, you better respect and protect the free speech or press of others. What goes around comes around 🤣 Opinions may come your way and you don’t like them – you may find them irrational, offensive, immoral, and contrary to the way you think. You may see your opponents as bigots. You may be a liberal and find a conservative very offensive; or, vice versa.
But … because of your bruised ego, fears and beliefs that you stand forever in the right, you end up missing “golden opportunities” to create a following – to teach, correct, and inform others of ideas and truth. This is how we mature in a democracy. If it’s good for one, it’s good for all.
Did the rest of the LA keep a straight face while he was spouting out his crap.
Get rid of that fool now, wasted pay cheque for all of us.
Thanks Mr. Speaker for the timely reminder. Hope the decorum of the house and members do not deteriorate further.
With no Standards in Public Life criteria, even the Speaker can go on tirades about redacting transparency and barring elected members.
unreal!…..
any comment ms governor?
‘the press should not report scandalous words made in the house’….
just another day in wonderland……
So did Big Mac basically say “take a look at my career in the House and don’t repeat any of that crap”?
If ever there was a case of the pot calling the kettle black, this is it!.
Pot meet Kettle, Kettle meet pot. Jeez, from the mouth of one of the most offensive politicos on the planet…trying to censor the press for doing their job to keep the politicians honest…that has to go straight to the human rights council. He has no right to do that, as there is something called freedom of speech. If people in their positions cannot control themselves, they should not be there at all, and the press is the only way that we as the public can identify these idiots. Looks like he has taken a leaf out of Trumps book, and that is dangerous for democracy. I can even imagine him saying “fake news” when we all know, that whatever the press prints about Mac, it is more than likely to be true, and he has the courts to revert to if it is not. To CNS and the other press, please don’t give in to this hideous bullying. Please fight your corner, you will win, even if it has to go to the Privy Counsel.
