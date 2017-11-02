Miller: Sink dock, float education

(CNS): The opposition leader has taken aim at the government for its decision to press ahead with the costly and controversial cruise berthing facility in George Town while under-funding education, and called on the administration to “sink the dock and float education”. Ezzard Miller said government had claimed last week during the budget presentation that education was a priority, but he said the actual budget documents tell a different story, with the spending on school operations and maintenance cut when compared to 2017 and nowhere near enough cash injection into education to pay for the capital projects and other initiatives.

In the official response to the government’s 2018/19 financial spending plan, the leader of the opposition spent a considerable amount of time on education, insisting that government was not funding schools properly and the investment in capital spending and equity injections was woefully inadequate for the list of things that the government said it wants to achieve.

In his response he also broadly criticised the budget for not offering anything for regular people. He said there was a lot of “fancy words …but no matter how they try to dress it up, this is a plan that is simply not good for the average Caymanian”.

Miller described the budget as a continuation of the regressive policies of the former government by the new one — “policies that cater to the elite class of Caymanians, the foreign businesses, the foreign worker, which will lead to the continued erosion of the middle class and the increased suffering and hopelessness of the poor Caymanians”.

Speaking at length about the contradictions between the speeches with the actual numbers, he said that Secondary Education Services had been allocated just over $23.5 million for 2018, a 0.02% reduction on 2017, and the budgets for primary school operations were largely the same as last year, which means there is no room to increase teachers’ salaries to at least $5,000 each per month.

“Another promise, proclamation and public announcement not kept,” he said.

He indicated things were worse for the maintenance budget, which has been cut by more than $1.1 million when compared to 2017. “All the schools need more maintenance, not less,” he said, as he pointed to the more than $11 million increase on prison spending in comparison. He said government was spending 100% more on prisoners, “most of whom were failed by the very education system we are continuing to under-fund”.

Miller frequently referred to the proposed $300 million “secret cruise pier” while government under-funded schools. The cost was disputed by Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell, but when Miller asked him to reveal the true price tag, he said he would deal with it in his own contribution to the debate.

As Miller continued to call on government to “sink the port and float education”, the premier interjected and accused Miller of misleading the public. Alden McLaughlin claimed that government was not going to pay for the construction of the piers and that only $3 million had been set aside in the 2018/19 budgets to cover government costs for progressing the project.

Despite Miller’s disputes with the House Speaker McKeeva Bush about the $300 million price tag, one of several spats they engaged in, which eventually led to Miller refusing to complete his contribution to the budget debate, he pointed out that whatever the cruise facility was going to cost, it was education that was suffering when cash went elsewhere.

He also noted that the government bench covers all of the constituencies within the catchment area for John Gray High School but they were happy to fund the private schools to the tune of $1 million and not build John Gray, even after boasting about an operating surplus for 2017 of $141 million.

“Yet they expect the parents in their constituencies to accept that they would rather build an unnecessary, unjustified and unknown port at a cost of more than six times what the new John Gray High School would cost, while their children and their teachers suffer great health risk in mould-infested classrooms,” Miller added.

He accused government of not offering anywhere near enough cash investment for the capital projects planned for education or the services it claims it wants to enhance, from improving IT equipment to adding more special needs and STEM teachers.

Reminding his colleagues that he was one of a very small number of MLAs whose children actually attended government rather than private schools, Miller said he was speaking from experience about the problems plaguing all government schools, which were in a poor state of repair, under-resourced and under-staffed.

Check back to CNS for more coverage of the LA budget debate.

Category: Education, Government Finance, Politics