Recruitment drive begins for police and security jobs
(CNS): The 2017 Law Enforcement and Public Safety Recruitment Fair has been set for Thursday, 9 November, where government agencies relating to law and order or security and safety will be coming together to promote potential careers to qualified people. The joint drive will be hosted by the prison, police and fire services, as well as Departments of Immigration, Labour and Pensions, Public Safety Communications and Customs. People interested in joining any of these public sector agencies will be able to speak with representatives and learn more about the career options available.
The recruitment fair will take place from 3-7 pm at the Town Hall in George Town, where staff will make brief presentations and demonstrate their specialist skills. They will also be available to answer any questions from potential recruits.
Category: Customs, Fire Service, Immigration, Jobs, Local News, Police, Prison
If they got free donuts and wifi I am in.
read the miller shaw or e&y reports……
Great news for all these hundreds of unemployed Caymanians.
Not because you are unemployed will be a qualification! Caymanians who are qualified and have Cayman at heart used this opportunity to apply do not let expats continue to dominate these services especially the RCIP. That ‘s why they had to end up employing domestics nannies low-skilled people to the RCIP and you see the results. Unsolved crimes , low morals, unprofessionalism. Bring back high morals, professionalism to your Island essential services.
The expats are employed and allowed to be employed by Caymanians. Go figure.
“Very Concerned” – I think you are a little confused, are you suggesting that employing Caymanians (especially from the unemployed pool), will bring back high morals and professionalism. If so, then I am more confused than you are.
Well, come on all you Caymanian doubting Thomas’ that constantly complain that RCIPS only want expat Police Officers, now’s your chance. There’s plenty of you not working blaming expats for taking your jobs. Let’s see what you are made of now. Take interest, be prepared to work hard, have the right attitude and a good and worthwhile career is there for the taking………..and the salary is pretty good too!
We are all slaves.
Caymanians can do it, Show the expats as President Obama’s motto on the campaign trail was YES WE CAN!!!!!! Rise above the level. I am the mother of 2 Caymanian young men living off the Island. My boys have done exceptionally well , have the right qualifications however sadly I have tried to convince them both to return and apply to one of these entity but they both declined. Maybe the CIG should device a way to lure young Caymanians like my sons who is living off the Island to return and make a contribution. Dont concentrate locally.
