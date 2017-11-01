Speaker reads riot act to MLAs and media

(CNS): McKeeva Bush, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, spent more than 25 minutes delivering a statement to the parliament Wednesday, warning members to follow the House rules and making it clear he would be clamping down on infringements. Bush also indicated that the media should not be reporting “scandalous” comments that might be made by members on or off mic, as he stamped his authority on the relatively new parliament and targeted the press. Bush pressed home the message that members could be suspended if they disobeyed the rules and warned them about making irrelevant or repetitious contributions during the debate.

Before the budget debate began, the speaker said that the LA’s Standing Orders protect the right of members to debate but the rules must be strictly followed and he warned that no one would be allowed to accuse or insult fellow members. He warned them about using certain words that had the power to hurt others, especially in a small community, and that they should not abuse their parliamentary privilege to insult people outside the House. He demanded decency and truth from members.

He warned the media not to report gossip that emerged in debates and that the press should not carry “the scandalous words that fall from members’ mouths”, as it would spread the scandal. Bush said that if members behaved badly or spoke irresponsibly, especially about those who could not defend themselves, the media should not report it. He did not indicate how his office would enforce that but seemed to imply that publications should not be surprised if they sued.

In addition to declaring that he was not allowing Hansard transcripts before they were edited to be used by the court for any cases, which he did not specify, he also took aim at the Public Accounts Committee and implied it has gone beyond its remit. Bush said the committee should stick to examining whether government agencies were delivering value for money and should not be discussing recruitment issues, as he indicated he would be enforcing rules surrounding committees as well as the parliamentary proceedings.

CNS has requested a copy of the speaker’s statement, which will be posted as soon as it arrives

