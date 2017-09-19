RCIPS hold open day to attract recruits

(CNS): Over forty young men and women showed up for an RCIPS open day last Saturday, which was part of the current recruitment drive to attract young Caymanians into the service, to learn more about what it’s like to be a police officer. The current recruitment campaign ends on Wednesday, 11 October, and the service is aiming to attract at least ten recruits, between the ages of 18 and 40, to begin the 17 weeks of initial training in early January 2018.

On Saturday, 16 September, those who attended the open day at the RCIPS Training and Development Unit in Governor’s Square had the opportunity to sit down with police officers and civilian personnel and hear about what a typical working day at the RCIPS is like, whether it be on the beat, interviewing suspects, patrolling by boat or air, or gathering forensic evidence at a crime scene.

According to an RCIPS press release about the event, officers also showed attendees video clips, photos and police equipment to illustrate the type of work they do in Joint Marine Unit, Neighborhood Policing, Tactical Operations, Scenes of Crime, Financial Crime Unit, Family Support Unit, and others.

Above all, this was an opportunity for police officers to share what it is they love about their jobs and why young Caymanians should consider joining the service.

“I really enjoy my work and talking to other Caymanians about it,” said PC Joel Ebanks of the K-9 Unit, who participated in the open day with his police dog, Shadow. “I think that they often don’t realise the range of options that exist in the service, and the specialized training available to you as a police officer. You can become highly skilled in a relatively short span of time.”

“When I talk to young people about my job is when I am reminded of just how much I enjoy it myself, and how far I have come,” says Khalesiah Barboram, Detective Constable with the Financial Crime Unit, who showed clips of news coverage of major FCU investigations she has worked on. “I didn’t start with expertise in this area, but I do have a passion for it, and the RCIPS helped me develop the skills I needed to be successful.”

Altogether, fifteen different units from within RCIPS were represented at the Recruitment Open Day, which ran from 10:00am-2:00pm on Saturday. A second Open Day is scheduled for this Saturday, 23 September, in Cayman Brac at the police station, from 10:00am-2:00pm.

Category: Crime, Jobs, Local News, Police