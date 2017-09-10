10 years for blinding police officer in one eye

(CNS): Garfield Silburn Jr (21) has been handed a ten-year sentence for assaulting two police officers, one of whom suffered a detached retina and is now blind in one eye. The officer underwent eye surgery after the attack and is awaiting an operation that may restore his sight. Silburn pleaded guilty last month to the assault, which happened in Prospect last May as the officers were trying to arrest him regarding a burglary.

The two police officers, one male and one female, had responded to a call for assistance at a residence on Mangrove Avenue. When they got there, they approached Silburn, informed him of the allegations and attempted to handcuff him. At that point he pushed the male officer and they wound up grappling on the ground.

When the female officer tried to help, she was kicked in the stomach. During the course of the attack, Silburn stomped on the male officer, kicked him in the head and eventually started to choke him.

The defendant was finally stopped when the female officer hit him in the head with her handheld radio. While she sustained injuries as well, including to her hand and abdomen, they were not as serious as her partner’s.

At the sentencing hearing last week, defence attorney Christer Brady argued for reduced prison time, saying that while the defendant’s behaviour was “certainly serious and unacceptable”, his actions were in a bid to escape. Silburn “panicked at the prospect of returning to prison” but he had no intention to cause the serious injuries that he did, the lawyer said.

Brady noted that the officer was particularly vulnerable — he had a history of eye issues, including previous surgeries for retinal detachment — but pointed out that this was unknown to Silburn. He also noted that his client took responsibility at an early stage, and was surprised and remorseful at the extent of the officer’s injuries.

“Mr Silburn is not beyond redemption,” he said, and asked the court to “show as much mercy as you can”.

During the hearing Justice Charles Quin referred to the social inquiry report, which said that Silburn’s father was “nowhere to be seen” after the defendant was 6 years old, and while father and son did see each other in prison, they did not converse.

But when recounting the details of the case this week before announcing his sentence on the convictions for grievous bodily harm and actual bodily harm, Justice Quin pointed to the seriousness of the injuries to the officer in the course of a “sustained violent attack of an extreme nature”. He told the court that the gravity of the attack merited an upward adjustment of the sentence, and the fact that the assault was on police officers carrying out their duty was another aggravating factor.

He said the attack “strikes at the rule of law and should shock all law-abiding citizens of the Cayman Islands”, and that Silburn “ended up almost killing” the police officer.

The judge further noted that Silburn had twelve previous convictions, including for robbery, threats to kill and attempted rape, which also merited an upward adjustment.

After a one-third deduction for his guilty plea, the defendant was sentenced to ten years for the more serious charge and two years (reduced from three) for the second count. The terms will be served concurrently and Justice Quin said that consideration could be given for any time already spent in custody.

