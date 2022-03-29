Rookie cops on the beat with veteran officers

RCIPS Recruit Class of 2021

(CNS): Twenty-two new police recruits who graduated last week after 17 weeks of rigorous basic training are now working alongside veteran officers, who will mentor these rookies over the next six months. The recruits are on the beat as part of the regular shift system and will continue learning on the job with the experienced officers, who will assist and guide them in their operational duty.

Half of the recruits have been assigned to the Eastern Districts, where a satellite unit of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit was launched Monday.

In addition to the 22 RCIPS recruits, one trainee with the Anti-Corruption Commission who was also part of this recruitment class will now be working alongside the experienced specialist officers in the ACC.

According to an RCIPS press release, over the course of four months, the group of seven women and sixteen men learned all about policing in the classroom. But they had the chance to spend the Christmas period providing support to officers on the road with the Traffic and Roads Policing, Custody, and Community Policing Units, before returning to the classroom for the remainder of the course and the final exam.

During their recent graduation, Governor Martyn Roper welcomed the diversity of the class who through their service will put themselves in danger to protect everyone else in the community.

“You should know that we greatly appreciate what you do on the front line every day to serve your community and support all who make these Islands their home. I wish you all the best for what I’m sure will be rewarding careers ahead,” he said.

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne encouraged them to do their best. “Policing is a noble profession and one where you can feel proud and satisfied for the role you will play in contributing positively to your community,” he said. “It will be challenging at times, and will require perseverance and resilience to manage the highs and lows in a profession where no two days are the same.

“Your experiences gained and comradery established during your training will set you in good stead to carve the career you want from the excellent opportunities available within the RCIPS. I encourage you to work hard, learn from the leaders around you will have every chance to succeed,” he added.

PC Shemar Dawkins, who was chosen by the class to speak on their behalf, said all their trainers had gone the extra mile to ensure their success. Eight of the recruits who excelled in various areas during training were also given special awards.

* Team Spirit: PC 126 Calasia Burke

* Top Academic Award: PC 338 Lamoy Moodie

* Resilience Award: PC 369 Tyrik Taylor

* Resilience Award: PC 359 Shante Ramoon

* Resilience Award: PC 315 Micah Ebanks

* Drill and Deportment: PC 319 James Jackson III

* Most Outstanding Student: PC 345 Timothy Munroe

* Most Outstanding Student: PC 126 Calasia Burke

The RCIPS congratulated the Recruit Class of 2021 on successfully completing their training course and wishes them all the best in their future service to the Cayman Islands.