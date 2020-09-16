Women dominate new police recruits

(CNS): Eleven new RCIPS recruits will be on the beat this week after graduating from a 16-week basic training course on Monday. The new police constables, eight women and three men, who made it to the next operational phase of the training will spend the next six months on the streets, partnered with experienced police officers, who will assist and guide them.

Superintendent Adrian Seales, Head of the Training and Development Unit, said the recruits had gone through rigorous training, ending with a final exam and will now be placed on shifts as needed.

At the graduation ceremony Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said that policing “is without doubt one of the best jobs in the world. Every single day is different. You are out there helping people in so many ways, making a difference to people’s lives.” He directed them to be consistent in carrying out their duties and to always do the right thing.

“Consistency is comparable to integrity, doing the right thing all of the time, even when no one is watching. Be competent. Enhance your credibility by demonstrating good common sense, sound judgement, technical abilities and professionalism,” he said.

Governor Martyn Roper, who was also at the event, said that most members of the community wanted and needed them because their work would make a difference in people’s lives. “I sincerely hope you will follow your responsibilities with integrity and pride as we continue to build a world class civil service,” he said, as he congratulated and thanked them for joining the service.

PC Justina Anderson was chosen by the graduating class to give the recruits’ response. Special awards went to five recipients who excelled in various areas during training.