Man remanded following assault on police

(CNS): Garfield Silburn Jr (21) was remanded in custody Monday after he appeared in court on charges relating to burglary and assaulting police, as he reportedly attempted to resist arrest during an incident in Prospect last Thursday. He faces a list of charges, including grievous and actual bodily harm on police officers with intent, following a fight with the arresting male and female officers on Dogwood Street off Mangrove Avenue in the wake of a break-in at a nearby house. The case will next be heard in Grand Court on 16 June.

