Suspect cocaine dealer nabbed by plain-clothes cops

(CNS): Undercover police officers arrested a 27-year-old man at a licensed premises Sunday evening on suspicion of drug dealing, the RCIPS said in a release Tuesday, but did not say at which bar or even in which district the arrest took place. Police said the man was detained by plain-clothes officers and searched on suspicion of dealing. They found a large number of packages containing what was believed to be cocaine, and also seized $300 in cash and a small quantity of ganja from the suspect.

Superintendent Robert Graham, head of uniformed operations, said the arrest was a direct result of the proactive plain-clothes operation.

“The supply of controlled drugs is illegal and the harm that such criminality causes to our community can be significant. We would like to let the public know that we will continue to place plain-clothed officers at locations across the islands in order to deal with this type of criminality. I wish to thank the public for their continued support,” he said.

The suspect was taken into police custody and a search warrant was carried out at his residence as part of the investigation. The suspect was interviewed but was bailed without charge to return to the police station at a later date.

Anyone who has information regarding similar activity is asked to call the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers 800-8477 (TIPS), or online here.

