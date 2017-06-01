JOCC leads ethics, Miller stays at PAC, Rivers takes on OCC/ICO

(CNS): Following the pomp and ceremony of Wednesday morning’s proceedings in the Legislative Assembly, in the afternoon members got down to their first task to elect the chairs and members of the various parliamentary committees. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly will lead the Register of Interests Committee, which deals with the financial ethics, interests and potential conflicts of MLAs, while Ezzard Miller will stay as chair of the Public Accounts Committee scrutinizing the auditor general’s reports, and Tara Rivers will take on both the OCC and ICO committees in anticipation of the merger of those offices.

O’Connor-Connolly, the member for Cayman Brac East, is also sitting on the government front bench as a minister, though her ministerial portfolio has not yet been allocated. But as chair of the RoI committee she will be overseeing the transition towards a new regime for political ethics, as the Standards in Public Life Law is due to be implemented at some point this year.

As well as requiring civil servants, public authority employees and government board members to declare their interests and conflicts, the new law will impact the current parliamentary register as it calls for more information and scrutiny. The members joining O’Connor-Connolly are Roy McTaggart, Capt. Eugene Ebanks, Arden McLean, Alva Suckoo and House newcomers Barbara Connolly, David Wight, Austin Harris and Kenneth Bryan.

Meanwhile, North Side MLA Ezzard Miller, the new leader of the opposition, will remain as PAC chair. His new membership line-up includes Bernie Bush, Barbara Connolly, Chris Saunders and Austin Harris.

Tara Rivers, who is still expected to retain her education and employment ministry, will lead the committees that oversee the work of the Office of the Complaints Commissioner (OCC) and the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO). But once the new ombudsman’s office is established later this year, it will encompass those two committees as well as cover complaints about the RCIPS. The other members of this committee are Capt. Eugene Ebanks, Barbara Connolly, David Wight and Kenneth Bryan.

The House Committee, which deals with the general running of the Legislative Assembly, will be chaired by opposition member Alva Suckoo, with Bernie Bush, Austin Harris, David Wight and Kenneth Bryan making up the membership.

And finally, the Business Committee, which deals with what goes on the Legislative Assembly’s order paper and when, will be chaired, as always, by the premier. Joining Alden McLaughlin will be Leader of the Opposition Ezzard Miller, Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell, Bernie Bush and Alva Suckoo.

