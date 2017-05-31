Premier laments near election miss

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin pointed out that the PPM was a hair’s breadth away from having a majority government, as he spoke about the election result in his address following the Swearing-in Ceremony Wednesday. He said things “could have been very different”, but that was how things were in a democracy. The margin between this coalition government and a PPM majority was just 50 votes. He pointed out that Wayne Panton lost his seat in the Newlands fight by 15 votes in the narrowest of margins across all of the results, and Marco Archer in the George Town Central battle lost by just 35 votes.

Paying tribute to all three PPM ministers who lost their seats in the poll (Panton, Archer and Osbourne Bodden), he thanked them and hoped their influence would remain even though they were not in the Legislative Assembly.

McLaughlin has been sworn in as premier to lead what has been dubbed a government of ‘National Unity'[, which includes CDP members and Independents, but is still dominated by the Progressives. Now leading a much wider coalition than in the previous administration, the premier said everyone would have a say and he hoped to have a policy direction for the government before the end of July, as he conceded there would be changes in the way common concerns were addressed.

Despite speculation about possible last-minute twists, literally at the doors of the parliament, the swearing-in process held few surprises apart from Ezzard Miller being appointed opposition leader. But when he gave his address, McLaughlin told the crowd outside the LA that his opposite number had agreed the election battle was now over and it was time to move the country forward.

McLaughlin said the formation of the new government was not about settling old scores but “staying together for a common purpose”, as he pointed to the “common ground” between the people who had been elected, maintaining that any differences related to style rather than substance.

The premier pointed to insight that he had gained after managing a coalition during the last administration, and said the outlook had to be one of cooperation. He warned that it would “not all be smooth sailing” but he hoped that where there were policy gaps over traditional differences, future discussions would, in the end, lead to better decisions.

Check back to CNS later for more on McLaughlin’s first public address for the new administration, as he begins his second term as Cayman’s political leader.

Category: Politics