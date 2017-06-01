Ex-firefighter jailed for over 5 years in gun case

(CNS): A local firefighter from Bodden Town was given a five and a half year prison term this week following his conviction for the possession of an imitation firearm with intent. Fabian Thompson (34) was shot by a police Taser as he fled with a gun in his hand during a search at his home in January 2016. Police never recovered what they believed to be a 9mm handgun because although the stun-gun probes hit Thompson as he ran and jumped over a fence, he was able to free himself from the wires and get away.

But damning CCTV from the Taser-cam and evidence from police officer culminated in a charge of possession of an imitation weapon with intent to resist arrest and his ultimate conviction by a jury last month.

During the sentencing hearing the presiding judge in the case, Justice Malcolm Swift, pointed out that just because the weapon many not have been real or in working order, it did not mean that people would not be frightened or intimidated, as he echoed the increasingly frequent comments from the courts that guns have become the scourge of the region, including Cayman.

There is a statutory mandatory minimum sentence for possession of a real unlicensed gun, but jail time for possessing imitation weapons or guns that cannot be proved to be real is at the discretion of the judge. In this case, although Thompson did not point the weapon directly at the unarmed officers, he did remove the gun from his pockets as he fled.

Pointing out that even people in possession of guns that may not be real can expect to go to jail for a long time, Justice Swift handed down the 5½ years, with the time that Thompson has served in jail since his arrest in this case taken into consideration.

