Reporting $2.1B liability would create huge deficits

Financial Secretary Kenneth Jefferson at the PAC meeting on 27 July

(CNS): Financial Secretary Kenneth Jefferson has said that putting the Cayman Islands Government’s future liability for post-retirement civil service healthcare costs firmly on its books would create massive annual deficits for public finances. But until it fully reports and accounts for these future expenses, the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) will continue to give an adverse opinion on the annual Entire Public Sector (EPS) financials.

Answering questions when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee on Thursday, Jefferson said that if the CIG were to recognise these liabilities “on the face of the balance sheet”, it would result in continual and significant budget deficits.

This might be addressed if the public finance legislation were amended to separate that liability from the overall day-to-day costs of running the public sector, he said. However, that would require support from the UK, and he was not sure if this was possible or if the British government would be willing to revise the Framework for Fiscal Responsibility to prevent this liability “from being held against us”, given that the FFR applies to all of the British Overseas Territories.

The PAC meeting, chaired by Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart, was held to examine a follow-up report by the OAG looking at the lack of progress on improving public finance reporting. The committee dealt with a number of issues surrounding how the CIG presents its spending and revenue to the people, such as delays by government entities in tabling annual reports and delays in the rollout of changes to the budget to make it more transparent.

For example, the CIG is still not placing $2.1 billion in future medical liability for retired public sector workers on the balance sheet. Jefferson explained that there had been a great deal of debate about how this liability, which is reported to Cabinet every month, should be accounted for.

In response to McTaggart’s questions about the EPS, Jefferson said there had been “no significant progress in terms of getting the government to agree to put the item fairly and squarely on the face of the balance sheet” in the same way that it now places the future pension liability on the books. The medical liability is not included in the budget itself, and doing so would have a major impact, Jefferson warned.

“If we were to fully account for post-retirement healthcare costs on an annual basis, then the hit on the surplus figure would be in the region of just over $100 million each year. That is obviously a hugely significant figure that would be sufficient to turn an otherwise surplus into a deficit,” the financial secretary told the committee.

Noting that the PAC chair, a former finance minister, was well aware of the problem, Jefferson reassured members of the public who were listening to the hearing that the money would be there when it was needed. But he said the liability calculation is based on the estimated entitlement for every civil servant once they retire, and it is not fully recognised.

He said the practice of the government has been to pay for healthcare costs as they arise in each annual budget.

The financial secretary noted that the accounts of some statuary authorities and government companies had gone from surplus budgets to deficits because they had started to show their future healthcare liabilities for retired staff in their annual financial reports.

He said it was a complex situation but he would continue talking to the political branch of this administration about this issue and the possibility of changing the legislation to accommodate the liability — “a big step for the government to take” — without falling foul of the FFR’s strict rules.

Jefferson said that Premier Wayne Panton had informally raised the possibility with the UK about changing the FFR because some of the ratios, such as those relating to debt and the cash government must have on hand, are quite onerous. But while the Cayman Islands’ finances are strong and the UK may not be worried by this liability, this is not the case across all of the territories, he said.

Jefferson said that as far as he was aware, none of the territories include their liabilities for public sector workers, and while Cayman is much more likely to be able to continue to fund the healthcare costs of its retirees, this is not the case for all territories and there may be difficulties in getting a carve out just for Cayman.