Cops charge suspect six months after burglary

(CNS): A local man appeared in court on Friday charged with a burglary that happened six months ago. The 23-year-old from George Town was allegedly involved in a scuffle with the resident of the home he broke into after the victim interrupted the crime at his home on Templeton Street in George Town on 22 October last year. The culprit, however, was able to escape. Police have not stated when the man was arrested or how the charges eventually came about.

Category: Crime, Police