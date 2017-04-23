Security firm brought to brink by $420k theft

(CNS): The theft of more than $420,000 from The Security Centre Ltd by its former financial controller over a three-year period has almost ruined the business, the court heard Friday when Patti Jane Ebanks (51) appeared for a sentencing hearing. The local woman, who is suffering from mental health problems and alcohol addiction, stole the cash from the firm and concealed the theft, making management think its finances were far better than they imagined, which led to the development of a new office building it could ill-afford. Ebanks was arrested almost four years ago but a catalogue of issues have conspired to delay the case.

She was originally charged with stealing over US$1 million and a catalogue of deception offences but further investigations revealed that the amount was closer to half a million dollars and that there was no evidence of forgery or other deception crimes. Ebanks eventually pleaded guilty to one count of theft of CI$420,281 in November 2016 on the morning of trial after the crown changed the case against her.

As crown prosecutor Toyin Salako set out the details of the crimes for the judge to consider the appropriate sentence, she said Ebanks had taken advantage of and exploited a disorganised accounting department that she controlled and duped two of her colleagues into co-signing and cashing petty cash cheques over a sustained period. She was able to conceal the theft because she had full control over the company finances.

The missing cash came to light after her employers became increasingly concerned about her behaviour. Ebanks was a recovering alcoholic when joined the company in 2008 but at some point she fell back into addiction and sustained mental health problems.

Although they were trying to help and support Ebanks, she denied having any issues until the company, worried about the decline in her ability to work, conducted an audit. It found unauthorised cheques totalling more that $400,000 that had been cashed by an unsuspecting employee on behalf of Ebanks and co-signed by another manager, who both believed the money was being used for company expenses and invoices.

However, Ebanks was using the cash for impulsive and compulsive online shopping and to fund her addiction.

Salako explained that because Ebanks headed up the company finance department and was also on the board as the company secretary, she was able to conceal her crimes and present accounts that covered up her theft. During the three-year period that she was stealing, Ebanks earned over $178,000 plus benefits and annual bonuses totalling over $38,000. But because of her addiction, mental health problems and impulsive behaviour she was spending huge amounts of money shopping.

In a victim impact statement, the owner of The Security Centre, Stuart Bostock, said his business suffered way beyond the loss of the cash. The firm’s board made decisions without realising there was a half million dollar hole in the company.

They embarked on developing new headquarters and expanded the business. But when the theft came to light, their reputation was not only damaged but they found themselves unable to pay shareholders. Bostock said the company has survived only because its shareholders have not taken dividends and the owners have forgone their salaries.

Laurence Aiolfi, from McGrath Tonner, who represented Ebanks, stressed his clients long-term mental health and alcohol dependency problems. He said it was a breach of trust case but it was not particularly sophisticated. He said she was able to steal for as long as she did because there were no checks and balances in the company’s accounting system. She had full control of the increasingly chaotic and disorganised environment as her alcoholism got an increased grip on her and she responded to her impulse to offend.

Ebanks was remanded in custody in January and has been responding well to treatment but Aiolfi said that there were limits to what Fairbanks could offer to help address her mental health and addiction problems, as he urged the court to consider a part custodial, part suspended sentence so she can go to an overseas facility for proper help. He explained how she has in the past managed to stay sober but her addiction was triggered by anxieties and stresses she could not cope with.

Aiolfi said she was of previous good character and has shown enormous remorse and regret over what she did, but he said there was no way for her to make restitution to her former bosses because she spent the money as she stole it. She has lost her home and job and is financially ruined and many of her family relationships have broken down. He said she had only survived at all since she was charged through the kindness of friends and some family members.

The issue over whether Ebanks should receive a significant credit in her sentence for her eventual guilty plea was a point of dispute between the lawyers. Salako argued that although the crown’s case had changed, they had spent a lot of time trying to get the information from Ebanks that would have reduced the charges against her at a much earlier date. But Aiolfi said that after she was charged, her mental state and addiction hindered her ability to give instructions to him for her defence.

Visiting judge, Justice Dame Linda Dobbs, who had been scheduled to preside over the trial, said last November just before a plea agreement was reached that, given all of the circumstances, Ebanks should still receive a substantial discount on any jail time if she pled guilty, even though it was last minute.

Justice Charles Quin, who heard the submissions regarding the case, said he would consider all the circumstances and deliver his ruling at the end of next month, as he remanded Ebanks back into custody.



