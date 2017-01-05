Accident on Crewe Road

(CNS): A three-car accident at the intersection of Smith Road and Crewe Road is currently blocking traffic but police say that tow trucks are on scene and the road should be cleared shortly. The RCIPS responded to reports of the accident just after 2:00pm today (5 January). At least one person was injured. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible until the road is cleared.

  1. Anonymous says:
    05/01/2017 at 5:25 pm

    Is this the airport road junction? If so, when is someone going to realise that the junction needs a roundabout. It's not as though there is not the space!

