27 DUI arrests over the holidays

(CNS): During Operation Ice Crystals, the RCIPS holiday safety campaign which ran from 7 December through 2 January, police officers made a total of 27 DUI arrests, issued 30 citations for speeding, 39 citations for using a mobile phone while driving, 32 citations for failing to wear seat belts and 65 citations for expired registration. There were also a number of arrests and citations for driving without proper qualification, according to the RCIPS.

“Generally speaking, we had a ‘quiet’ New Year’s Eve, with no serious accidents, thanks to the anti-drunk driving initiatives of many groups on island, including the National Drug Council, CIMRA and others,” said Sergeant Lenford Butler of the Traffic Management Unit. “In addition, we also substantially increased our police presence during the holiday weekends. I am glad to say this all appears to have had an impact.”

Throughout the month of December police officers made 10 arrests and issued 5 citations for the different offenses denoting driving without proper qualification, including driving while disqualified, without a licence, without being qualified or with an expired licence, police said.

“This is a high number and could explain some of the poor driving we see on the roads,” said Sgt Butler. “Drivers’ licences must be obtained and maintained for a reason. If you drive without qualification, you can be disqualified, and if you drive while disqualified, you can go to prison.”

Even though Operation Ice Crystals has ended, police said that the Traffic Management Unit continues its regular road enforcement, with a focus on specific types of violations in response to community concerns and officers’ own observations on the road.

