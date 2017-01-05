Brac fire truck flips on runway

(CNS): Two fire officers on Cayman Brac were taken to Faith Hospital today (Thursday) after the fire truck they were in turned over while they were conducting a mandatory speed test on the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport runway. The extent of the injuries to the officers, who are both with the Cayman Islands Fire Service Aerodrome Unit, is unknown. Officials said the Brac airport is currently closed as no planes are able to land on the runway.

The Cayman Islands Airport Authority, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS), the Cayman Islands Fire Service, other aviation officials and Public Works Department personnel are onsite at this time assessing the situation.

The RCIPS is using its helicopter to fly Acting Deputy Chief Fire Officer Witney Tatum and a qualified accident reconstructionist to the scene. The cause of the crash will be fully investigated, according to Government Information Services (GIS).

The Ministry of Home Affairs has been engaged in ongoing communication with District Administration Officials in Cayman Brac, with a view to restoring operations at the airport as quickly as possible.

GIS said more information would be released as it becomes available.

