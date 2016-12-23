Board to spread word on new regulation for builders
(CNS): With the implementation of the Builders Law, 2007, almost a decade after it was passed, all building contractors must be licensed in the New Year, and the Builders Board, which regulates the sector, is beginning a public education campaign to ensure compliance with the new regime. Officials said the law was passed after years of consultation and amendments after input from the sector. Board Chair Heber Arch and the other members have been working for some time to prepare for the onset of registration and plan to focus on building sites.
“We’ve begun the process of making its provisions a reality,” said Arch. “Complying with the law by registering is protection for locally operating builders as well as for consumers, who will have recourse to getting better service from their contractors.”
The board will target venues that builders frequent during their work days and will prominently display materials, such as brochures, in local hardware and builders’ supply stores, he added.
Officials also plan to send the message out in the New Year to the public in as many forums as possible so that all local contractors, from small, one-person operations to big companies, can learn about the Builders’ Law and specifically how and why they should formally register, Planning Director Haroon Pandohie said.
He and Arch will be doing the media rounds, and workshops by the Cayman Contractors Association will be available for builders.
In addition to Arch, board members are: Deputy Chairman Tommie Bodden, Stanley Hill, Toney Reid, Dean Scott, Omar McLean, Roland Bodden, Mervin Smith, Dave Johnston. Director of Planning Pandohie is the board secretary.
Once licensing starts in the New Year, registration forms will be available on the planning department’s website.
Category: development, Local News
Ten years to regulate, how long for the Public Beach vendors?. They must have a thousand beach loungers covering the whole beach right up to the water, at $10 a pop that's a lot of money EACH DAY, yet they claim they can't afford a business licence?.
Like all rules and laws here there will be a one week enforcement period .
i saw a low life local contractor buold a home for a single mother in bodden town with no steel in walls. he then told her - sue me! carma......he now has cancer. god dont like ugly!!!
I am a one man unlicensed contractor. Most of my work is fixing horrible work from licensed contractors. I charge minimum fees, since customers already paid for a bad job.
A license means nothing. Plumbers, electricians, all the same garbage.
Sick of it.
I have a valid question here. If one is planning on building their own private residential structure, ie an owner-built house and is not intending on building the house to sell for a profit in the future, does this law affect that individual and somehow disallow one from building their own house? I am already aware of the regulations regarding the plumbing and electrical side of this but I am talking about the construction of the structure itself. Thank you in advance for any elucidation to this question.
How is the licensing enforced? Is someone actually going to stop at constructions sites to check if there is a licensed contractor involved? Or is this just another piece of legislation which will not get enforced?
Well, if history is any indication....
Planning should check illegal construction on the beach in Bodden Town. Immigration should also check for vistor illegaly working as well.
10:59a.m Do you mean the site on the Bodden Town Beach where two Born Caymanians are working alone,- and doing a tremendous job, I might add?.. Sorry to disappoint you on two points, sour grapes.
Planning should check 7 mile beach where darto built a gazebo right on the beach. That's what they should check.