Cook potless after thief makes off with rice & beans

(CNS): With a busy day ahead feeding George Towners lunch, Don McLaughlin set off yesterday to his food stall, The Lunch Spot, located behind the courthouse in the heart of the capital, but had not properly secured the tailgate on his truck. Unfortunately, as he headed down Crewe Road a very large pot containing rice and beans fell off the back of the vehicle when the gate flew open. McLaughlin realised what had happened and prepared to retrieve his lost lunch pot but someone else spotted it first.

The thief, who had seen the pot fall, quickly picked up the pot, dumped out the food and made off with the precious and costly cooking vessel.

Katrina McLaughlin, Don’s daughter, said her father had been cooking up lunch for the capital’s hard workers for many years and the pot was an essential part of the small catering business. She said that as well as the cost of relacement, the Christmas season was one of his busiest times and it would be impossible for him to get a new pot in time.

“My daddy does not have a pot of that size or value, which was a CI$640 pot, to do his rice and beans,” she said, noting that this is how he makes his living. Appealing to whoever took the pot to please return it, she said that this was the worst time of year for him to lose such a critical part of his kitchen.

The pot fell off the back of McLaughlin’s truck around noon on Thursday by the Cranbrook Drive junction on Crewe Road. If anyone knows where the pot is now, the McLaughlin family is urging people to contact them on 925 3287 or 324 2518, so that Chef Don can keep cooking and keep his George Town customers that still have to work today and tomorrow well fed.

