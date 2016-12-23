Cook potless after thief makes off with rice & beans
(CNS): With a busy day ahead feeding George Towners lunch, Don McLaughlin set off yesterday to his food stall, The Lunch Spot, located behind the courthouse in the heart of the capital, but had not properly secured the tailgate on his truck. Unfortunately, as he headed down Crewe Road a very large pot containing rice and beans fell off the back of the vehicle when the gate flew open. McLaughlin realised what had happened and prepared to retrieve his lost lunch pot but someone else spotted it first.
The thief, who had seen the pot fall, quickly picked up the pot, dumped out the food and made off with the precious and costly cooking vessel.
Katrina McLaughlin, Don’s daughter, said her father had been cooking up lunch for the capital’s hard workers for many years and the pot was an essential part of the small catering business. She said that as well as the cost of relacement, the Christmas season was one of his busiest times and it would be impossible for him to get a new pot in time.
“My daddy does not have a pot of that size or value, which was a CI$640 pot, to do his rice and beans,” she said, noting that this is how he makes his living. Appealing to whoever took the pot to please return it, she said that this was the worst time of year for him to lose such a critical part of his kitchen.
The pot fell off the back of McLaughlin’s truck around noon on Thursday by the Cranbrook Drive junction on Crewe Road. If anyone knows where the pot is now, the McLaughlin family is urging people to contact them on 925 3287 or 324 2518, so that Chef Don can keep cooking and keep his George Town customers that still have to work today and tomorrow well fed.
Seriously this made headline news With all the shit going on come on people look in CCTV and done gaddamn
I could do with some Christmas pot right about now.
So is he is being done for having an unsecured load, the thing in Cayman is people seem to pick and choose the laws they follow and all motoring offences seem to be ignored.
ps I do actually hope he does get his pot back, happy Christmas
CNS thanks for reporting on this! This man deserves to have his pot returned. I hope this reaches many.
What next!?
His food is excellent. This is sad to hear. I doubt he will get his pot back from someone who took it so quickly, emptied perfectly good rice and peas on the street and ran away. Bizarre. I would suggest that he goes to the commercial kitchen department of a well-known local hardware store where he will find some very large pots indeed, none of which to my recollection cost anywhere near $640.
I cannot believe in this day and age the biggest news story is about a pot of rice and beans.
If you read the news and see the social media post, one would have to wonder if this was the biggest heist of all time.
Just perhaps another driver found the pot in the middle of the road and was also being a good Samaritan to stop and remove the big iron object in the middle of the road.
That is a very serious offence and could have caused an accident.
Please people, don't try to make this out as a theft. A pot of rice and beans fell off the back of a truck and was in the middle of the road. Did the owner look in the bushes where it could have been thrown as any other object would have been thrown if found in the middle of the road? Follow the rice tracks.
Yes I am sympathetic with the Pot owner as he is a good gentleman. Miss Tina please ask for assistance in the right way and don't just condemn the act. You also don't know what the other person might have endured by an object being in the middle of the road. Did you check at the local garages for any Vehicles that have been damaged recently by objects flying off of a truck?
This could have turned into a good Christmas blessing if it was not started off as a theft. So again Tina, revamp this idea and lets get your daddy a new set of Pots by seeking assistance in the right way. I wonder how soon that this Stolen pot of Rice and Beans become the sitting Governments blame?
Maybe the Government member from George Town that like to cook turtle meat found the pot and thought. Wow what a nice pot. This would cook some serious turtle meat to share around for Christmas.
Be blessed everyone and have a Merry Christmas.
@12:10 - what part of ".,.dumping out the rice and beans and making off with the pot" off was confusing to you?
It could have turned out to be a christmas blessing had it not been stated as a theft? Hm, are you implying the culprit would've brought it back had they not been labeled as a theif? So the owner/family member should appease them to have their belonging returned?
You seem to be sympathizing more with the culprit than the owner of the pot. Perhaps the 'other driver' was you?
And yes, it made the news. Somebodys belonging is lost and putting it out there could aid in locating it. Who are you to suggest what is news worthy from what isnt?
Just when I thought your comment couldn't get any more ignorant! No one is blaming any government you clown!
The owners would just like to have their pot returned not assistance in getting new ones. Maybe you should call the number to return it.
A blessed and merry christmas to you too, scrooge.
ok you can return the pot now....
Stolen? What ever happened to finders keepers?
Grow up!
Just pot luck, I guess!
But seriously, hope this ends with a positive Christmas spirit story.
This is ridiculous, sick and wrong! People too thief....kmt. Hoping the pot turns up.