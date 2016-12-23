Convicted robber at large illegally in Cayman

(CNS): A 34-year-old Jamaican man who was convicted of robbery in the Cayman Islands several years ago and deported after serving his time is back on the island illegally. Police issued an alert Friday seeking the public’s help in tracking down Norval Maconia Barrett. “It is believed that Mr Barrett is on island illegally. Anyone who sees Mr Barrett should exercise caution as he could be potentially dangerous,” the police stated.

Barrett was convicted several years ago of robbing the Shedden Road gas station in George Town in 2010, when, on island illegally as he is now, he stole just over $450 after threatening to shoot the cashier. He was jailed for twelve years but was recently released and sent back to Jamaica.

Barrett was also accused of robbing the Tortuga Duty Free Liquor Store on Boilers Road in George Town around the same time as the gas station robbery but was acquitted in that case for lack of evidence.

If anyone sees him they should immediately notify the police by calling either 911 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Immigration, Police